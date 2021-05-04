Creatives' Favourite Podcasts

It was the true crime American podcast Serial in 2014 that first snared me into the world of audio series. Since then I've listened to them all - This American Life, My Favourite Murder, S-Town.

Right now I'm enjoying the intimacy of Matthew Sayed talking directly to us, while exploring the ideas that shape our lives in his Sideways Podcast. And that foghorn of a voice of John Sweeney telling us those ghastly stories in his podcast Hunting Ghislane. And that seemingly spontaneous spirit of Americast with Jon 'Sopes' Sopel and Emily Maitlis.

The foreboding music of the Lost Hills podcast that explores a series of strange shootings at a state park in Malibu, California, haunted me for a long time. And the podcast that followed a three-year investigation into the rise and fall of former Silicon Valley darling Elizabeth Holmes, Dropout, will always remain an ultimate favourite.

We asked creative leaders who are self-confessed podcast lovers to tell us what is that draws them inside this world, from Adam Buxton to football, celebrity podcasts to high quality news and history. And read on to discover why we should also all be protesting against listening to Louis Theroux.