Graffiti - Visual Art or Visual Pollution?

Brands of all sorts have been quick to jump on the street art bandwagon. Not always finding favour with audiences. After success with some edgy outdoor campaigns in the UK, London-based oat milk brand Minor Figures faced a serious backlash in the US when it pasted its own street art-inspired campaign over the work of local artists in Philadelphia. One of them, Kid Hazo, calling out the brand with his own art using the line “MAJOR FAILURES. CLOWN M*LK”.

For the most part, though, creatives feel energised by the expressions of creativity they’ve seen out on the street – even though they’ve often had to witness these second-hand through social media rather than in person due to lockdown.

Matteo Alabiso, senior designer at Droga5 London, was born and bred in Milan, experiencing at first-hand its vibrant graffiti scene, before finishing high school and moving to the UK, where he graduated in graphic communication and moved into advertising. He says: “I’ve heard the rise of public conversation. Lockdown meant that people were really deprived of the public space and I guess graffiti, but also paintings of hands and rainbows in windows, were all signs of self-expression and having a conversation with the public in a very open way.”

Others agree. Serhan Asim, a creative at Lucky Generals, says: “I’ve felt like street art has always been around but is getting more and more popular. The perception of it is also changing thanks to platforms like Instagram. But perhaps people have become more connected with their communities during lockdown and have started to realise all the amazing bits of art that exist within them.”

Sophie Cullinane, creative director at Gravity Road, lives in Dalston so has been able to witness the latest street art directly: “It’s been great for street artists, there are fewer people on the streets so more opportunity to start tagging and bombing, and more shop shutters to start creating on. So, at a practical level, this has opened opportunities for graffiti writers. In Dalston there’s some amazing work at the moment, it feels really vibrant again and has added to a real sense of community, and an energy to the graffiti and street art scene that wasn’t there a couple of years ago.”

Creative people within advertising have long been influenced by a vast array of street art. But what inspires them more specifically? Matteo Alabiso at Droga5 cites graffiti artist Blu as a formative early influence: “The first piece of work I saw from him was at the PAC museum in Milan, I must have been 14 or 15. He drew this enormous mountain of white powder and different people diving into it. It was a bit shocking but I found it amazing with the scale he adopts in his work.”