Brand Experience & Activation Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

The jury awarded two Grands Prix: ‘True Name’ for Mastercard, McCann New York, USA, the campaign that empowered transgender and nonbinary cardholders to use their True Name. And another for Stevenage Challenge’ by DAVID, Madrid / DAVID, Miami for Burger King - the third of the week for this work.

Brand Experience and Activation Lions, celebrate creative, comprehensive brand building through experience design, activation, immersive, retail and 360° customer engagement, 75 Lions were awarded by the jury from 2,352 entries received: 11 Gold, 19 Silver and 43 Bronze.

Jury President, Vicki Maguire, Chief Creative Officer, Havas, UK, described the Mastercard 'True Name' work as a piece of work that “touches you, that hits something, that you feel before you actually comprehend it.”

UK winners in this category include:

Gold, Silver and 2 Bronze Lions for McCann London for Xbox 'The Birth of Gaming Tourism' campaign, which transformed Xbox into a travel brand.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Lions for Uncommon for H&M's One/Second/Suit built on the insight that not every man going for a job interview owns a suit, nor have the money to invest in one. H&M unveiled its free 24-hour suit rental service to help young men searching for a job.

Silver and Bronze Lions for AMV BBDO for Bombay Sapphire 'Creativity is Essential' where it partnered with artist Camille Walala and the Design Museum on a shop installation that aims to make creativity accessible to all.

Bronze Lion for Havas London for the Black Plaque Project, an initiative to commemorate the contributions of black people throughout history.