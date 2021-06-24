Creative Effectiveness Lions: Cannes 2021 decoded

Wieden+Kennedy, Portland has been awarded the Grand Prix for the Dream Crazy campaign for Nike in the Creative Effectiveness category.

Nike and Wieden+Kennedy, Portland have also scooped Gold and Silver Lions for the campaign.

Dream Crazy focuses on a collection of stories featuring athletes, who leverage the power of sport to move the world forward.

The Creative Effectiveness Lions celebrate the measurable impact of creative work, received 141 entries and 11 Lions were awarded: 3 Gold, 3 Silver and 4 Bronze.

Worthy mentions in this category also include:

Gold Lion for FCB New York for Burger King's The Whopper Detour (2021).

Gold Lion for Leo Burnett Madrid for Pernod Ricard-owned Ruavieja campaign called 'The Time We Have Left'. The heart of the campaign lies in an algorithm created to calculate how much time we have left to spend with the people we care about most.

Silver Lion for Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, Dublin for ONE (The Organisation of National Ex-Service Personnel/Óglaigh Náisiúnta na hÉireann) and is set against Ireland’s current homelessness crisis.