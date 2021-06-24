Glass Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded
'I Am' Starbucks by VMLY&R São Paulo, wins Glass Lions Grand Prix
A campaign by VMLY&R São Paulo that saw a local Starbucks transform into a registry office where trans people can change their name free of charge has been awarded the 2021 Glass Lion.
In Brazil, trans people often suffer prejudice when they don’t have their new names on official documents. The process for legally changing names is expensive and bureaucratic, and the registry offices where it happens are intimidating environments for this community.
At Starbucks, anyone who orders a drink at the counter has their name respected and written on the cup without question.
So, VMLY&R decided to invite trans people to have their names legally changed in a place where they are always welcome. The agency transformed a local Starbucks into a registry office, and participants were able to leave the store with official documents in their new names – free of charge.
The result was a seven-times increase in daily legal name changes for the city of São Paulo.
Harjot Singh, global chief strategy officer, McCann and a juror in the category, spoke with Creative Salon about this year's trends and what he'd like to see looking forward.
What were the main trends you saw in the category this year?
The pandemic has resulted in what can easily be described as one of the worst years we have all endured as a collective. Despite that, talented people from around the world have prevailed, conjuring up some of the most innovative, interesting and breakthrough solutions to issues and problems that have persisted for decades, if not centuries.
And how can those looking to win in the Glass category best go about it?
Creativity, courage, and empathy are inextricably linked, and creativity remains the most powerful, if not the only way, to drive progress on a grand scale.You can’t elect your way into purpose; you have to actively, and wholly invest in it : Brands have the prerogative as well as the obligation to be enablers not witnesses. Like truth, talent will always prevail.
Other Lion winners in this category include:
Gold Lion for #wombpainstories for Essity by AMV BBDO London
Gold Lion for Womankind by Joan Creative, NY
From the UK, the only other winner includes a Bronze Lion for The Design For Everyone campaign for the Royal Institute of Blind People by The&Patnership