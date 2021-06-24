Creative eCommerce Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

Creative Salon asked Gabi Lungu, global creative director, VMLY&R Commerce, and a juror for the Creative eCommerce category, for her views on what defined the winning entries this year, and how brands can prepare best to enter in future.

What trends did you identify in the category?

The pandemic restrictions had a massive impact on business in general, so it was interesting to see first-hand how companies and brands pivoted in this unprecedented time using the power of creativity and eCommerce.

This year it wasn’t necessarily about the depth of innovation, but about innovation in this exceptional context. It wasn’t solely about the technology either, but rather the profound human and cultural insights behind the tech. We’ve seen many entries showing how businesses switched from bricks and mortar to online in record time, how the events industry survived by harnessing the power of eCommerce tools, and how the travel industry introduced new digital experiences to satisfy people’s need to travel without leaving one’s house.

But probably the biggest theme of this year was the help that many brands have decided to offer to “everyday people” - ordinary individuals and small businesses across the world that needed that uplift. Ecommerce has provided a wonderful platform for brands with social purpose to prove they can walk that talk and scale up their “do good” actions. It was both moving and refreshing to see this solidarity.

How can brands best succeed in this category next year?

No more gimmicks. It takes far more than a clever online promotion to win a Lion in Creative eCommerce.

Award-winning work will create long term change and impact beyond transaction. Brands that realise the potential of commerce channels as a space for creativity are poised to deliver new, emotional-driven experiences with impact. It’s work that doesn’t favour one channel over the other but rather blends online and the offline across the entire customer journey.

Award-winning creativity will reflect the permanent shift in how we live, buy and connect; placing humanity at the centre.