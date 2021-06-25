Titanium Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO continues with its winning streak for #wombpainstories campaign for Essity - winning the Titanium Lion Grand Prix.

The campaign has won the Grand Prix in the Film Lions and in Film Craft. In addition, it took the Health and Wellness Grand Prix and the Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good.

Six other campaigns were recognised in the Titanium Lions, which celebrates game-changing creativity and has only two tiers of award: the Grand Prix and the Titanium Lion.

The winners include

Translation and Beats by Dr. Dre for Beats by Dr. Dre, 'You love me'

Publicis Italy for Diesel, 'Enjoy before returning'

FCB Chicago for City of Chicago, 'Boards of change'

FCB Chicago and FCB New York for AB InBev’s Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, 'Contract for change'

David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King, 'Stevenage challenge'

We Believers for AB InBev, 'Corona the match of ages'