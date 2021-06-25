Titanium Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded
#Wombpainstories For Essity By AMV BBDO scoops the Titanium Lion Grand Prix
Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO continues with its winning streak for #wombpainstories campaign for Essity - winning the Titanium Lion Grand Prix.
The campaign has won the Grand Prix in the Film Lions and in Film Craft. In addition, it took the Health and Wellness Grand Prix and the Lions Health and United Nations Foundation Grand Prix for Good.
Six other campaigns were recognised in the Titanium Lions, which celebrates game-changing creativity and has only two tiers of award: the Grand Prix and the Titanium Lion.
The winners include
Translation and Beats by Dr. Dre for Beats by Dr. Dre, 'You love me'
Publicis Italy for Diesel, 'Enjoy before returning'
FCB Chicago for City of Chicago, 'Boards of change'
FCB Chicago and FCB New York for AB InBev’s Michelob Ultra Pure Gold, 'Contract for change'
David Madrid and David Miami for Burger King, 'Stevenage challenge'
We Believers for AB InBev, 'Corona the match of ages'
Creative Salon spoke with jury member Alex Grieve, the chief creative officer of AMV BBDO, about the entries this year, and how brands can wow the judges of the category next time around.
What were the main trends in the category this year?
Uncovering trends is a tricky business. It suggests there is some secret formula or a discernible pattern or strategic masterplan at work. The very real truth is that work, like life, is messy and chaotic and instinctive. The best work captures something relevant and vital that is playing out in society. For me, judging Titanium, the thing I noticed was that the work that won wasn’t scared to pick a fight. A fight on behalf of the underdog, the unseen, the unheard. Sometimes a fight that most people weren’t even aware of. Most brands sit on the sidelines violently agreeing that things need to change whilst secretly waiting for someone else to actually do it. The brands that win at Titanium just get on and change shit.
Also, it’s the way they fight. They don’t bludgeon the audience with meaty fists, they spin and pirouette, feint, and weave. They fight beautifully. Because they use the superpower that is Craft. Yes, ladies and gentlemen, Craft is back. Of course, it never went away, but now, like the ideas it serves and elevates, it has come out of the shadows and into the light.
How can future entries in the Titanium category impress the jury?
How can your brand win at Titanium? Be like Muhammad Ali. Fight beautifully, float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.