Film Lions: Cannes 2021 Decoded

Three Grands Prix were awarded in the coveted Film Category, one each for Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO’s wombstories for Essity, Nike’s You Can’t Stop Us by Weiden & Kennedy, Portland, and Crocodile Inside by BETC Paris for Lacoste.

The results bring the total number of Grand Prix won by AMV BBDO to five: four for Essity’s Bodyform/Libresse brand and one for the Central Office for Public Interest for addresspolution.org.

W&K’s work for Nike was a serious Cannes contender from the off. The ad uses a split-screen format to pair historical sports star footage with contemporary film of today’s stars. 72 film clips are incorporated into the 90-second spot with each sequence featuring two athletes, old and new, blended seamlessly as though they were one.

Content sourcing agency Stalkr worked with W&K to find film clips that would work in the split format. The film crew used meticulous research into camera positioning to replicate the angles and compositions of the original footage. A custom-built camera frame emulated the original shot as closely as possible. The ad features athletes including Serena Williams, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo and Naomi Osaka.