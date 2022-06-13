cannes lions 2022
Cannes Lions' Creative Marketer of The Year: Anheuser Busch InBev
We look at the most loved campaigns from Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned brands
13 June 2022
Cannes Lions has awarded the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) as its Creative Marketer of the Year 2022.
The award marks a marketer's creative contribution to the industry over a lengthy period of time, assessing its reputation for providing brave and innovative marketing solutions.
AB InBev received a total of 40 Lions at last year's Cannes Lions awards, taking home two Grands Prix, two Titanium, nine Gold, 10 Silver and 17 Bronze Lions..
On the nomination, Simon Cook, CEO at Cannes Lions, said: “AB InBev has shown how creativity can be used as a lever to drive incredible success. Its belief in the power of creative culture and capability has resulted in a body of Lion-winning work and it's a shining example of a brand that is leading the way in creative marketing.”
We've pulled out some of the most memorable and beloved campaigns from the brewing behemoth to highlight its commitment to creating iconic and captivating work.
The seminal Skating Priests spot (above) for AB InBev brand, Stella, created by MullenLowe London and directed by the celebrated Johnathon Glazer was released in 2005. It dryly depicts a number of priests who rush to help their fellow clergyman when he falls into a frozen lake - only to salvage the beers they were originally and eagerly seeking to save.
Chicago DDB's legendary work for Budweiser, Whassup, spurned various parodies both in popular culture and among friends, making it one of the most memorable campaigns ever. Directed by Charles Stone III - who based it on his short film, True, and also starred in it alongside his pals - the spot earned the Cannes Grand Prix award in 2000, as well as a being forever immortalised as a catchphrase.
Nothing marks coming home from war like a pint of Stella Artois, according to the legendary Papa et Fils spot from Lowe Lintas & Partners in 2001.
Combining subtly and wit, the spot formed part of the brand's popular Reassuringly expensive series, which made a comeback in 2021.
Old Man's Last Request (above) continues Stella's Reassuringly expensive series, by Lowe Howard-Spink in 1998.
This commercial follows the same black humour as the campaigns before it, but tugs on the heartstrings as a father lies on his deathbed and shares his dying wish - to have one last sip of Stella.
Jean De Florette for Stella and from Lowe, is another campaign in the Reassuringly expensive series, much in the same vein as others. It includes the same tongue-in-cheek humour but this time imitating and taking inspiration from European cinema.
Throughout the course of AB InBev's creative advertising history, the brand has proved its ability to continue innovating and creating work that builds on its legacy.
Following its nomination as Creative Marketer of the Year, AB InBev's Michel Doukeris, said: “This remarkable recognition reflects our commitment to harnessing the power of our creative teams and partners from around the world. It has been great to see the creativity of our brands translating into category and business growth. I’m very proud of our colleagues who always dream big and use creativity to create a future with more cheers.”
AB InBev will receive its award at the final Awards Show of the Festival on Friday 24th June.