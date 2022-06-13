Cannes Lions' Creative Marketer of The Year: Anheuser Busch InBev

Cannes Lions has awarded the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) as its Creative Marketer of the Year 2022.

The award marks a marketer's creative contribution to the industry over a lengthy period of time, assessing its reputation for providing brave and innovative marketing solutions.

AB InBev received a total of 40 Lions at last year's Cannes Lions awards, taking home two Grands Prix, two Titanium, nine Gold, 10 Silver and 17 Bronze Lions..

On the nomination, Simon Cook, CEO at Cannes Lions, said: “AB InBev has shown how creativity can be used as a lever to drive incredible success. Its belief in the power of creative culture and capability has resulted in a body of Lion-winning work and it's a shining example of a brand that is leading the way in creative marketing.”

We've pulled out some of the most memorable and beloved campaigns from the brewing behemoth to highlight its commitment to creating iconic and captivating work.