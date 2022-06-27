Sustainable Development Goals Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded
Leo Burnett Mumbai takes home the Grand Prix for its ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign for P&G Whisper for SDG Lions
27 June 2022
Leo Burnett Mumbai has won the Grand Prix in the Sustainable Development Goal Lions category for its ‘The Missing Chapter’ campaign for P&G Whisper, created as part of its ‘Keep Girls in School’ movement.
A total of 19 Lions have been awarded in the category.
The campaign reveals that 23 million girls drop out of school every year as they begin puberty, with there being a distinct lack of information around periods in school education.
To tackle this, P&G wrote and printed The Missing Chapter on red pieces of paper, which were shared across India.
The success of the campaign resulted in education leaders seeing it and deciding to incorporate its learnings into the education system - by adding The Missing Chapter into Indian school books.
Across the Sustainable Development Goals Lions category, three Gold Lions, five Silver Lions and 10 Bronze Lions were awarded for work seeking to positively impact the world.
adam&eveDDB's #WeTHE15 work for the International Paralympic Committee took home a Bronze Lion.