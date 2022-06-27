Glass Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded
WeCapital's Data Tienda by DDB Mexico lands its second Grand Prix
27 June 2022
Headed by the former president of Wieden+Kennedy and now Snap's CCO, Colleen DeCourcy, the Glass Lions jury awarded DDB Mexico the Grand Prix prize for the Glass Lions: The Lion for Change category with its Data Tienda campaign for investment firm, WeCapital.
The campaign aimed at reaching the 83 per cent of Mexican women who don’t have a banking history with established businesses and instead have records with local businesses. WeCapital recognised these earnings as a solid financial record and strived to make them more accessible and allow these women to be eligible for financial loans and support.
The spot also picked up the Creative Data Lions Grand Prix earlier in the week
A total of three Gold Lions, one Silver Lion and three Bronze Lions were given out in this category for culture-shifting creativity, with Ogilvy London's 'Have a Word' campaign for the Mayor of London scooping up a Bronze Lion in the category.
Creative Salon spoke to Nicholas Hulley, CCO at AMV BBDO and Glass Lions juror to find out what inspired the jury this year.
What were the key trends/reflections in the Glass Lions category?
There were quite a few ideas looking at ways to improve lives through access to the finance. Solutions designed to bring them into the economy.
What advice would you give to marketers wanting to win a Glass Lion next year?
Every issue is important. Every solution is admirable and moving. But “creativity” is still the critical difference between shortlists and winning lions.
What was your favourite work in this category?
I think my favourites were the GP and the Morning After Island and Signal for Help.
Why did the winner win?
Everyone admired the elegance of the solution, and how it could break the catch-22 of: to get a loan you need a credit history. To get a credit history you need loans.