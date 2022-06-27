Glass Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded

Headed by the former president of Wieden+Kennedy and now Snap's CCO, Colleen DeCourcy, the Glass Lions jury awarded DDB Mexico the Grand Prix prize for the Glass Lions: The Lion for Change category with its Data Tienda campaign for investment firm, WeCapital.

The campaign aimed at reaching the 83 per cent of Mexican women who don’t have a banking history with established businesses and instead have records with local businesses. WeCapital recognised these earnings as a solid financial record and strived to make them more accessible and allow these women to be eligible for financial loans and support.

The spot also picked up the Creative Data Lions Grand Prix earlier in the week

A total of three Gold Lions, one Silver Lion and three Bronze Lions were given out in this category for culture-shifting creativity, with Ogilvy London's 'Have a Word' campaign for the Mayor of London scooping up a Bronze Lion in the category.