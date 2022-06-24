Direct Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded

The Super Bowl campaign went viral in 2022 after the agency simplified its offering and used its primetime slot to promote a low budget production spot – inspired by the design of a DVD screensaver.

Its redeeming feature was a QR code bouncing on the screen, which upon scanning revealed an invitation for everyone to access a discount code and gain entry into the cryptoeconomy. New US customers registering for a Coinbase account within 48 hours of the Super Bowl would receive $15 in Bitcoin, while existing customers were entered into a sweepstake. Despite its stripped back design, the brand saw over 20 million hits on its landing page, causing the website to crash and far exceeding expectations.

Other UK-based winners in the category include Uncommon, who scored a Bronze Lion for their One Second Suit campaign for H&M.