Direct Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded
Accenture New York scoops up Grand Prix with Less Talk, More Bitcoin work for Coinbase
24 June 2022
Accenture New York took home the Grand Prix prize in the Direct Lions category for its work, Less Talk, More Bitcoin work for crypto platform Coinbase.
The Super Bowl campaign went viral in 2022 after the agency simplified its offering and used its primetime slot to promote a low budget production spot – inspired by the design of a DVD screensaver.
Its redeeming feature was a QR code bouncing on the screen, which upon scanning revealed an invitation for everyone to access a discount code and gain entry into the cryptoeconomy. New US customers registering for a Coinbase account within 48 hours of the Super Bowl would receive $15 in Bitcoin, while existing customers were entered into a sweepstake. Despite its stripped back design, the brand saw over 20 million hits on its landing page, causing the website to crash and far exceeding expectations.
Other UK-based winners in the category include Uncommon, who scored a Bronze Lion for their One Second Suit campaign for H&M.