Creativity needs randomness, speed and porous boundaries

Last week was the return of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. I was lucky enough to go and here I want to share with you my key takeaways about the future power of creativity to fuel growth.

I won a VIP all inclusive pass this year from Cannes Lions as the team I was in was picked as the winner of the Cannes Creativity for Good competition. This was a creative competition and I was possibly the only media person to enter (definitely the only media person to be part of the shortlist). I was certainly the only media person to win! Being part of the winning team was therefore particularly special, and endorsed my belief that campaigns need creative ideas to break through, and these ideas can come from anyone in the team, whatever their role. Indeed that the diversity of my team, both in terms of who we are and how we think contributed to our success. My plan was to make the most of this win therefore, and watch as many great sessions as I could.

I attended 20 sessions; took 70 pages of notes; viewed countless award shortlisted videos. And still this was just a fraction of the content on offer at the Cannes Lions Festival 2022.

Here’s my highlights, and key themes.

#1: Work that moves the industry forward.

One of the jury chairs summed up the overall energy of the festival. Marcel Marcondes, the global CMO at AB InBev and the chair of the Entertainment Lion for Sport said that the aim for his jury was not just to find good work, but to award work that sends a clear message to the industry that advertising should not be getting back to normal but instead that it must move forward to doing more good and being better.

First some of the award winning campaigns that delivered against this with 5 Grand Prix winners:

The Titanium Grand Prix was awarded to Kiyan Prince Foundation, EA sports, QPR and Match Attax. A touching and impactful call for a better society.

The entertainment lion for sport Grand Prix went to Nike Sync, myth busting about exercising with periods (and it wasn’t that long ago that we didn’t even acknowledge periods other than with blue liquid).