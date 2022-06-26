Titanium Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded
Engine London’s ‘Long live the Prince’ scoops Titanium Grand Prix
EA Sports and the Kiyan Prince Foundation’s 'Long live the Prince' campaign, created by Engine London, has won the Titanium Grand Prix.
EA Sports pays tribute to late football prodigy Kiyan Prince, who was stabbed and killed at the age of 15, by turning him into a playable character in video game Fifa 21.
It was created by Engine Creative on a pro-bono basis, with all proceeds raised going directly to the Kiyan Prince Foundation, a charity run by Prince’s father, Dr Mark Prince.
The Titanium Lions honours provocative, boundary-busting, envy-inspiring work that marks a new direction for the industry - 198 entries were received and the jury chose to award 5 Titanium Lions. One of which went to FCB Inferno in London for its “Dyslexic thinking” campaign for Virgin Group.
Leo Burnett Chicago was also awarded for its “The lost class” campaign for gun violence awareness organisation Change the Ref Inc.