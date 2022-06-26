Titanium Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded

EA Sports and the Kiyan Prince Foundation’s 'Long live the Prince' campaign, created by Engine London, has won the Titanium Grand Prix.

EA Sports pays tribute to late football prodigy Kiyan Prince, who was stabbed and killed at the age of 15, by turning him into a playable character in video game Fifa 21.

It was created by Engine Creative on a pro-bono basis, with all proceeds raised going directly to the Kiyan Prince Foundation, a charity run by Prince’s father, Dr Mark Prince.