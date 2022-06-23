Creative Effectiveness Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded

Creative Salon spoke to BBH's head of strategy Rosie Collins to find out about her experiences sitting on the Creative Effectiveness Lions' jury.

What were the key trends/reflections from your category?

I was pleased to see that so many brands are tackling societal and systemic issues particularly around the issues of sustainability and diversity. There was a big trend to using technology for good, to protect vulnerable people and as a vehicle for inclusion. I noticed a lot of emphasis on empowering marginalised groups of people to stand up for themselves. And there were some epic product demonstrations.

What advice would you give to marketers wanting to win a Creative Effectiveness Lion next year?

A brand needs all of these to win:

At the heart of the campaign there needs to be a creative idea that is strong and brave but also distinctive, with beautifully crafted execution no matter what channels or formats are used.

The work must be effective. It is not enough to exhibit a short-term spike in sales or popularity. If that is all a brand has to show, there is no way it will win in this category.

The work has to demonstrate long-term impact for the business, the brand and it must show a competitive advantage.

What was your favourite work in this category?

For me the work that stood out were the campaigns that had strength of creativity and proof of effectiveness in bags. The Grand Prix - Contract for Change had all of these and more. The Gold winners were also extremely effective, especially the Tampon Tax by The Female Company that went as far as contributing to a change in the law by shifting Tampons into a new product category that wasn't taxed. Then although Cheetos "Can't Touch This" and Extra Gum “For When it's Time” didn't win. I loved these campaigns because they demonstrated high levels of creative ambition, craft and provided that fun and escapism we all needed during the pandemic.

Why did the winner win?

In each case, the winner met these criteria: