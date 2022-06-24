Creative Data Lions: Cannes 2022 Decoded

The single UK winner among the 13 Lions awarded in the category was Edelman London for its 'Green Light Signal' work for National Grid. This involved the installation of a new carbon intensity forecasting tool, delivering an easy-to-use and understandable signal to show when the electricity in the home is coming from clean and green energy sources.

Creative Salon spoke with Alan Kelly, chief creative at Rothco and a judge in the category, to hear his thoughts.

What happened in the Creative Data category?

"The key trend was 'levelling up'. We saw great ideas like 'The Black Elevation Map' [Black & Abroad] that tried to level the playing field for people.

Another trend was the re-emergence of fun with examples such as 'The Real Airdrop' [Garena] and 'Apologize the Rainbow' [Skittles]."

What advice would you give to marketers wanting to win a Lion in the category next year?

"Keep it simple. You don't need a huge data budget or an army of digital specialists to have a great data idea. 'Data Tienda' is a great example of that."

Why did the Grand Prix winner win?

"Such a simple idea but not an easy or quick one to activate. I imagine this one took a lot of stamina from both the agency and client to see this one through from start to finish! A brilliant and important idea."