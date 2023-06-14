Cannes Top Contenders Part 3

Cannes Lions 2023

Pick Us A Winner (Part 3)

Here's the next installment of the UK work with big ambitions for Cannes

By Creative Salon

14 June 2023

Welcome to part three of the best UK work tipped for Cannes Lions glory - this time it's the turn of FCB London, Mother and MSQ Partners:

FCB London

Made by Dyslexia KitKat ‘DyslexAI’

Kleenex 'Save The Sleeve'

Mother

Hey Duggee 'The Welcome Badge' PR, Entertainment, Film

Make My Money Matter 'Hidden Relationship' Film, Entertainment, Sustainable Development

Uber Eats 'Do Less' Film, Film Craft

United Ukrainian Ballet 'Defiant Dancer' Outdoor, Direct, Brand Experience

Uber Eats 'Iftar Incoming' Media, Data, OOH

MSQ Partners - Stein IAS

Paper and Packaging Board B2B

Expleo B2B

Dechra B2B

