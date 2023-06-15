Cannes Lions 2023
Pick Us A Winner (Part 5)
The final installment of the best of British commercial creativity seeking Lions glory this year
15 June 2023
Here's the final batch of British contenders in Cannes this year. Today's entries come from VCCP, McCann UK, BBH, Revolt and Dentsu:
VCCP
Just a Drop 'The Walk to the Well'
Linkedin 'Inside Out'
Cadbury 'Secret Santa Postal Service'
O2 ‘Decoding Nothing’
McCann London
Just Eat Takeaway 'Did Somebody Say feat. Katy Perry' Radio, Audio
eBay 'Pre-Loved Island' Creative Commerce, Media, PR, Entertainment
Plant Drop 'Smart Plants' Creative Commerce, Creative Data
Nurofen 'See My Pain: The Gender Pain Gap' Creative B2B, Health
Xbox 'Therapeutic Play' Gaming
BBH
Burger King 'Grill Lines' Outdoor, Design, Industry Craft, Media
Tesco 'Voice of the Checkout' Brand Experience & Activation, Social & Influencer Engagement, PR Lions
Netflix 'Obsession sex shop' Design Lions, Industry Craft Lions, Typography, Industry Lions, Art direction
Revolt
The Gut Stuff Creative Strategy: Healthcare, Challenger Brand Strategy, Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility, Health and Wellness: Brand-led Education & Awareness
Partanna Design: Creation of New Brand Identity, Innovation: Product innovation
Dentsu EMEA
Jardim Sonoro 'Unimaginable Return' Outdoor, Design, Industry Craft, Print & Publishing, Media, Entertainment for Music - Portugal
Fonzies 'Forza Canada' Social & Influencer, PR, Brand Experience, Media, Direct, Entertainment for Sport - Italy