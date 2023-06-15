Cannes Top Contenders Part 5

Cannes Lions 2023

Pick Us A Winner (Part 5)

The final installment of the best of British commercial creativity seeking Lions glory this year

By Creative Salon

15 June 2023

Here's the final batch of British contenders in Cannes this year. Today's entries come from VCCP, McCann UK, BBH, Revolt and Dentsu:

VCCP

Just a Drop 'The Walk to the Well'

Linkedin 'Inside Out'

Cadbury 'Secret Santa Postal Service'

O2 ‘Decoding Nothing’

McCann London

Just Eat Takeaway 'Did Somebody Say feat. Katy Perry' Radio, Audio

eBay 'Pre-Loved Island' Creative Commerce, Media, PR, Entertainment


Plant Drop 'Smart Plants' Creative Commerce, Creative Data

Nurofen 'See My Pain: The Gender Pain Gap' Creative B2B, Health

Xbox 'Therapeutic Play' Gaming

BBH

Burger King 'Grill Lines' Outdoor, Design, Industry Craft, Media

Tesco 'Voice of the Checkout' Brand Experience & Activation, Social & Influencer Engagement, PR Lions

Netflix 'Obsession sex shop' Design Lions, Industry Craft Lions, Typography, Industry Lions, Art direction

Revolt

The Gut Stuff Creative Strategy: Healthcare, Challenger Brand Strategy, Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility, Health and Wellness: Brand-led Education & Awareness

Partanna Design: Creation of New Brand Identity, Innovation: Product innovation

Dentsu EMEA

Jardim Sonoro 'Unimaginable Return' Outdoor, Design, Industry Craft, Print & Publishing, Media, Entertainment for Music - Portugal


Fonzies 'Forza Canada' Social & Influencer, PR, Brand Experience, Media, Direct, Entertainment for Sport - Italy

