Print & Publishing: Cannes 2023 Decoded

As for the rest of the Print & Publishing winners, a total of four Gold Lions were given out, while 11 Silver Lions and 22 Bronze Lions were awarded.

The US was the most awarded country in this category, taking home ten awards - made up of five Silver Lions and five Gold Lions across four campaigns. Campaigns from DAVID for Burger King (Breakfast) and VMLY&R's video series for Coca Cola (titled Best Burger, Kng of Falafel and N1 Pizza) were the most awarded spots from the US.

The Judges said....

Rianna Woods, senior art director at Wunderman Thompson UK , and one for the Print and Publishing Lions judges, observed:

"Building upon the trend of brands embracing digital integration in the category, we now witness a further evolution—incorporating AI technology. This innovative approach extends to clever copywriting, image generation, and data-driven insights, enhancing the overall impact of print and publishing campaigns.

"Simultaneously, we see a growing trend of campaigns inspired by Gen-Z, who are increasingly focused on social causes and activism to drive awareness and societal transformation. Each brand strives to position itself as a leader in this endeavour, emphasising the importance of brand authenticity alongside their mission to make a meaningful difference.

"The submissions that impressed me the most were the ones that truly understood the importance of crafting compelling narratives that immediately resonate with their target audience. As a judge, I had the opportunity to examine the entire campaign along with the accompanying explanations. However, I recognised that not everyone may have that luxury, and some viewers might only experience a single touchpoint with the campaign. Therefore, it becomes crucial for the messaging to be clear, concise, and effectively communicated. These outstanding submissions were able to establish emotional connections and tell stories that left a lasting impression.

"My advice to marketers aiming for a Print & Publishing Lion would be to dare to push boundaries and share impactful stories that are fresh and untold. It's essential to align your campaign with the values of your audience. To achieve this, simply embrace authenticity and purpose in your campaigns. It's all about letting those genuine qualities shine through. Remember, it's not just about having a great idea; it's about having an even greater purpose.

"What's outstanding about this year's Grand Prix winner is how its message resonates powerfully. The campaign's authenticity shines through in both its deep insights and flawless execution. It captivates audiences with its simplicity, cutting through the noise and leaving a lasting impact. It demonstrates the power of a concise and genuine approach, proving that sometimes less is more when it comes to creating a lasting impression in the minds and hearts of viewers.

"Moreover, the significance of its message cannot be downplayed as it effectively brings attention to the corruption and political instability that have plunged Lebanon's media sector into crisis. It provided oppressed journalists with an unrestricted platform for expression, free from censorship. The campaign accomplished this in a way that is relatable, accessible, and emotionally engaging, making it truly remarkable and influential."