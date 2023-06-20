Cannes Lions 2023
Radio & Audio: Cannes 2023 Decoded
Adam&eveDDB wins UK's only Lion in category, with the Grand Prix won by Colenso BBDO
20 June 2023
Adam&eveDDB was the sole UK winner in the Radio & Audio catetgory, bagging a Bronze Lion for its Frontline19 campaign 'Hopeline Radio'.
The work for the psychological support charity saw adam&eveDDB create a 24/7 radio station which allowed members of the UK public to leave messages of love and support for the NHS during the pandemic.
New Zealand-based agency Colenso BBDO also took home the Grand Prix in the category, with its 'Lawyer', 'Ad Agency' and 'Strip Club' campaigns for telecommunication company Skinny.
The low-cost campaign saw the Kiwi telco brand let members of the public record their own radio ads for Skinny on their mobile phones for free.
Overall, in the Radio & Audio category 22 Lions were awarded, three Golds, seven Silvers and 11 Bronzes.
Sao Paulo-based agency Gut won a Gold for its 'Files of Freedom' campaign for online marketplace Mercado Libre.
Arnold Worldwide also scooped a Gold Lion for its 'Dr Rick Will See You Now' work for Progressive Insurance.
The third and final Gold Lion was awarded to Toronto-based BBDO for its Muskrat Magazine campaign 'Missing Matoaka'.