cannes lions 2023 radio & audio

Cannes Lions 2023

Radio & Audio: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Adam&eveDDB wins UK's only Lion in category, with the Grand Prix won by Colenso BBDO

By Creative Salon

20 June 2023

Adam&eveDDB was the sole UK winner in the Radio & Audio catetgory, bagging a Bronze Lion for its Frontline19 campaign 'Hopeline Radio'.

The work for the psychological support charity saw adam&eveDDB create a 24/7 radio station which allowed members of the UK public to leave messages of love and support for the NHS during the pandemic.

New Zealand-based agency Colenso BBDO also took home the Grand Prix in the category, with its 'Lawyer', 'Ad Agency' and 'Strip Club' campaigns for telecommunication company Skinny.

The low-cost campaign saw the Kiwi telco brand let members of the public record their own radio ads for Skinny on their mobile phones for free.

Overall, in the Radio & Audio category 22 Lions were awarded, three Golds, seven Silvers and 11 Bronzes.

Sao Paulo-based agency Gut won a Gold for its 'Files of Freedom' campaign for online marketplace Mercado Libre.

Arnold Worldwide also scooped a Gold Lion for its 'Dr Rick Will See You Now' work for Progressive Insurance.

The third and final Gold Lion was awarded to Toronto-based BBDO for its Muskrat Magazine campaign 'Missing Matoaka'.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.