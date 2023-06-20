Cannes Lions 2023
Outdoor Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded
Uncommon Creative Studio scoops Grand Prix
20 June 2023
Uncommon Creative Studio has picked up the Grand Prix in the outdoor category for its 'A British Original' campaign for British Airways.
The work explores the individual and original reasons why people travel, centred on the common question travellers are asked when they land in a new destination: "What is the purpose of your visit?"
Adam&eveDDB also won big with two Golds for its 'The Last Photo' ad for Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) with ITV. The campaign shows the last photo or video taken of someone who has then taken their own life.
The national campaign was supported by a 90-second TVC, that aired on ITV’s This Morning.
There was further Lions success for adam&eveDDB with its 'Nothing Fills a Hole Like Pot Noodle' for Pot Noodle, which won a Bronze for the campaign.
MullenLowe UK/LOLA MullenLowe Madrid also won a Bronze Lion for its 'Lest Wash Away the Taboo' ad for Persil.
The UK's House 337 also won Bronze for its 'Women's Aid - He''s Coming Home" for Women's Aid Charity Services.
There were a total of 58 Lions awarded in this category, as well as the Grand Prix: 9 Golds; nineteen Silvers; and thirty Bronzes.
Commenting on the win, Outdoor Lions Jury President Javier Campopiano, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at Grey and Global Chief Creative Officer of OpenX From WPP, Grey/OpenX, said: “Under the surface of a classical OOH campaign, lays a platform that can hold an infinite amount of human truths, stories, desires, emotions, that can be crafted to connect with people wherever they are in their lives, geographically or emotionally.”