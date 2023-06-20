Entertainment for Music Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

There were two Grands Prix awarded for the Entertainment for Music Lion category.

The 'Beautiful Life' promo for British soul singer Michael Kiwanuka from Smuggler London and Apple's short, 'The Greatest' , produced through Somesuch, took home the top prizes.

The provocative promo for 'Beautiful Life' explores gun culture in America and the nation's absurd fascination with violence. Observing a group of teenagers as they play Russian Roulette, the promo warns of the risks and recklessness associated with gun possession, while the song was released and featured on the soundtrack for Netflix's documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis.