Entertainment Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Wieden + Kennedy Portland took home the Grand Prix for the Entertainment Lions category. There was only one UK co-produced campaign that scooped up a Lion in this genre.

The lead prize was awarded to the Portland-based agency for its work with mobile game, Clash of Clans. The 'Clash From the Past' campaign, produced by Spark & Riot, commemorated the brand's 10-year anniversary by celebrating the release of a fake 20-minute documentary.

In it, Wieden + Kennedy Portland reimagined what the video game would have looked like if it had been born 40 years prior and presented a nostalgic fake history to mark how the Clash brand has evolved.