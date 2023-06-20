Industry Craft: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Four other Gold Lions were also awarded: McCann's 'Adlam: An Alphabet to Preserve a Culture' for Microsoft; FCB India's 'Untangling the Politics of Hair' for Stir; DDB's 'Lap 1, 122, 559 & 826' for Honda Moto France and Colenso BBDO's 'Phone It In' for Skinny.

A total of 28 Lions were awarded in the Industry Craft category - one Grand Prix, six Gold, eight Silver and 13 Bronze.

The Judges said....

Mario Kerkstra, Creative Design Director at AMV BBDO, and one of the judges in this category observed:

"One of the key things I noticed this year was seeing more projects getting awarded that weren't necessarily purpose led. Just proper brands doing great and meaningful work. And of course there was the inevitable rise of AI led entries. I think one of the main things that all the jurors seemed to agree on for Industry Craft was that the level of craft on those projects wasn't quite up there compared to some of the other entries.

Advice to marketeers

It's all about the detail in this particular category. From the idea, to the way it's executed, to what the project is trying to say and do and everything in-between. The projects that won Golds and the Grand Prix all stood out because they were all so well thought out, considered and executed beautifully. The attention to detail was a level above some of the other entries.

GP winner

For me the Grand Prix winner stood out from the start. The level of detail and consideration was just exceptional. From the general idea, its numerous conceptual layers, what the project actually did, its scale and the way it was all executed. From a craft point of view it set the benchmark and it was truly second to none. It was one of one those projects that made me think to myself 'I wish I'd done that'."