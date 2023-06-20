Digital Craft Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

The Digital Craft Lions celebrate technological artistry and work that has flawless design, masterful execution and outstanding user experience created for all digital environments.

A total of 20 Lions were distributed in the Digital Craft category: one Grand Prix, three Gold, seven Silver and nine Bronze.

The `Judges said....

Noah Khan, Regional Head of Digital & Innovation Africa and Middle East, TBWA & DAN

Why did the winner win?

The winner won for a great idea that epitomizes the meaning of digital craft—bringing together multiple areas in beautiful harmony, exquisite storytelling, and finding new and exciting ways for the idea to spread while remaining true to the core message of celebrating the greatest of all time.

What were the key trends/reflections in this Lions category?

There was a lot of generative AI work, but unfortunately, most of it lacked true craft. Using a tool or technology alone does not win you a Cannes Lion. Additionally, we witnessed a very diverse body of work from a large number of markets, which was incredibly encouraging. We also saw some amazing use of old-school techniques and new-age thinking beautifully melding together.

What advice would you give to marketers wanting to win in this category next year?

Tell a story, pay attention to detail and craft. Remember, the technology and mediums are just means to support your work. Create some work you would be proud to show your mom.