Film Craft: Cannes 2023 Decoded

PGLang Los Angeles, the American entertainment company founded by Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free in 2020, picked up the Grand Prix in this year's Film Craft category.

'We Cry Together' is a song by Lamar and American actress Taylour Paige, taken from the former's fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, released in May 2022.

For the eighth track on the album, Lamar wrote the song alongside the Alchemist, Bekon, and J.Lbs. Florence Welch and Gary Peacock received additional songwriting credits.