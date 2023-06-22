Innovation Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

A Silver Lion was awarded to Landor & Fitch Hamburg and Procter & Gamble Geneva while 3 Bronze awards were received by Leo Burnett Mumbai, Cropin Bangalore, Publicis Italy, Lepub Milan and AKQA Sao Paulo.

In total, 6 Lions were rewarded with no UK wins.

The Judges said....

Juror Elav Horwitz, SVP, Global Innovation and Creative at McCann Worldgroup said:

"The primary theme that resonated with both myself and the jury this year was “No return from this point.” We were captivated by ideas capable of igniting significant global impact, prompting fresh perspectives on solving age-old urgent problems. The emphasis was on showcasing what could be accomplished, with a particular focus on creative solutions that didn’t necessarily require complex technologies. We strived to transcend the notion that every innovation must be AI-driven. Instead, we sought to break new ground across diverse domains, spanning from revolutionary packaging concepts to inventive recycling methods, novel approaches to data accessibility, the revival of century-old cooking techniques, and game-changing technologies that democratize accessibility.

"To win an Innovation Lion, focus on the scale and its potential impact. Highlight how your idea can positively influence the world. Even if the scale hasn’t been fully achieved yet, demonstrate the potential by showcasing partnerships and creating an ecosystem to bring the solution to life and maximize its impact. We have witnessed ideas in various stages, from early technology concepts to market-ready solutions developed over a span of four years."