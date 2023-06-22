cannes lions 2023
Innovation Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded
With support from Wunderman Thompson, Augmental took home the Grand Prix for 'Mouth Pad'
22 June 2023
Augmental’s MouthPad^ was awarded the Innovation Grand Prix, with Wunderman Thompson providing brand support and brand experience for the campaign. The initiative was led from the Wunderman Thompson team in Peru which worked with the Wunderman Thompson’s Inclusive Experience Practice.
The groundbreaking tongue-controlled device empowered people with limited mobility or disabilities to connect with their favourite devices and control them solely with the movement of their tongue.
Augmental, an innovative hardware startup that emerged from MIT Media Lab, introduced the groundbreaking 'MouthPad' innovation - its inaugural device - which aimed to redefine hands-free computing and prioritise a human-centric approach to technology.
Only one Gold was awarded for Innovation which went to TBWA\Hakuhodo for 'Shellmet'.
In 2021, the cessation of scallop shell exports caused concern in Japan's Sōya district. To address the surplus issue, TBWA\Hakuhodo found that the main component of scallop shells is calcium carbonate, which could be repurposed as a raw material for a new substance. The team in collaboration with Koushi Chemical Industry Co embarked on recycling efforts to transform the material into a valuable resource, supporting the village's sustainability goals.
A Silver Lion was awarded to Landor & Fitch Hamburg and Procter & Gamble Geneva while 3 Bronze awards were received by Leo Burnett Mumbai, Cropin Bangalore, Publicis Italy, Lepub Milan and AKQA Sao Paulo.
In total, 6 Lions were rewarded with no UK wins.
The Judges said....
Juror Elav Horwitz, SVP, Global Innovation and Creative at McCann Worldgroup said:
"The primary theme that resonated with both myself and the jury this year was “No return from this point.” We were captivated by ideas capable of igniting significant global impact, prompting fresh perspectives on solving age-old urgent problems. The emphasis was on showcasing what could be accomplished, with a particular focus on creative solutions that didn’t necessarily require complex technologies. We strived to transcend the notion that every innovation must be AI-driven. Instead, we sought to break new ground across diverse domains, spanning from revolutionary packaging concepts to inventive recycling methods, novel approaches to data accessibility, the revival of century-old cooking techniques, and game-changing technologies that democratize accessibility.
"To win an Innovation Lion, focus on the scale and its potential impact. Highlight how your idea can positively influence the world. Even if the scale hasn’t been fully achieved yet, demonstrate the potential by showcasing partnerships and creating an ecosystem to bring the solution to life and maximize its impact. We have witnessed ideas in various stages, from early technology concepts to market-ready solutions developed over a span of four years."