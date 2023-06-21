Direct Lions: Cannes 2023 Decoded

Adam&eveDDB has been awarded two Gold Lions in the Direct category at Cannes Lions 2023 for its Marmite campaign 'Baby Scan'.

The Direct Lions are said to celebrate targeted and response-driven creativity.

Marmite and adam&eveDDB's tongue-in-cheek campaign - launched in April this year - saw expectant parents partake in a fictional scan to find out whether their babies would be lovers or haters of the yeast extract spread. The work followed on from a scientific study which revealed that babies could respond to different flavours while still in the womb.