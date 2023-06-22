Mobile: Cannes 2023 Decoded

The Judges said...

Polina Zabrodskaya, creative partner at AMV BBDO and a member of the jury:

What were the key trends / reflections in the Mobile Lions category?

Simplification is the word of the day. Traditional apps are being swapped out for lighter, quicker websites. Loads of great ideas are making the most of bare essentials: texts, notifications, e-wallets, and barcodes. Monochromatic design, although it's had a good run, could start feeling a bit out-of-date next year.

What advice would you give to marketers wanting to win a Mobile Lion next year?

Cannes can feel like a giant slot machine, and anyone telling you they've cracked the code to winning Lions might not be your best friend. Here's my take, though: making good decisions quickly pays off in Mobile. The standout campaigns in our category didn't need a gazillion dollars and would be suffocated by twenty layers of stakeholders. Mobile is a great medium for lean, reactive, clever experiments, and I believe trying smaller things more often could result in a game changer.

What led to your decision in selecting the winning Grand Prix in the Mobile Lion category?

Our Grand Prix is a shining example of making the right call at the right time, while keeping it super simple. It's my absolute favourite thing in the whole show, a testament to the raw power of creativity and resourcefulness.