‘Effectiveness is fundamentally about making money for clients’

Planning has the ability to be a big picture discipline. And 2023 has been full of political & social upheavals - the cost of living crisis and of course the Ukraine/Russia wars and Israel/Palestine conflicts. So how are you helping brands reimagine their business in the context of these changes?

Grundy: There's two degrees to it. On one hand, we feel quite strongly, particularly with issues like the war in Ukraine or the Israel/Palestine conflict, that those are areas that no brand should be touching because they're far too complex. We are not sure that there are any brands in the world that should have a role in the complexity of the Israel/Palestine conflict, beyond offering aid behind the scenes.

On the other hand, what we do spend a lot of time thinking about is - what are the fundamental impacts that moments of crisis are going to have on our customers and on their spending habits? It's not for us to weigh in on these issues but as a department we need to understand the consequences of these issues in very real terms for consumers and then understand what that means for brands who we are trying to grow.

Beverley: When the world around us is filled with fear, uncertainty and challenges, brands can potentially become an either ally or an antidote. Some brands, in particular categories, can offer genuine support in people’s lives. Other brands can simply offer comforting consistency and reassuring familiarity. We help brands define the relevant and realistic role they can play in people’s lives. Sometimes the role that they play can just be a little bit of escapism. We can have a bit of fun because according to research people want a bit of entertainment from brands.

One of the ultimate impacts that really does affect all of our clients is the cost of living crisis. Value for money is always really important but it's so important at the moment. We have to get the equation right and make sure that the balance is there in terms of what you get versus with what you pay - because that will be scrutinised more and more.

Grundy: Because of the cost of living crisis we have to connect what we do to pricing-power with a little bit more discipline and rigour. Yes, advertising is about providing escapism and entertainment, but actually in the boardroom, pricing power is seen as valuable and an economic driver as much as anything else. I think agencies are only really beginning to have that discussion now.

We're also helping clients realise that whatever do they have to do it with a bit of distinctiveness and flair. If you look at the Christmas ads at the moment for example, most of the planners behind the campaigns probably told clients: “We need to offer a little bit of joy.” The difficulty is sometimes that means that everyone ends up doing the same thing so you still need to genuinely cut through and be noticed.

Beverley: Price is really important. The industry doesn’t really talk about it enough because in so many categories, the role of a brand is to get consumers to pay a bit more for something that is effectively the same. People will pay a little bit more for Heinz for example and that is the power of a brand. You can really see a difference in the cost of living crisis because strong brands still hold up.

More people are becoming sceptical of advertising and at the same time also demand certain social and ethical standards from brands - what do you think the big trends are in terms of consumer behaviours and their expectations from brands?

Beverley: Research that uses claimed behaviour will often suggest that people are making choices based on social and ethical standards. However, in reality, people choose brands that come to mind first and deliver on what people want. In a cost-of-living crisis, this observation is even more acute as value-for-money becomes the predominant decision factor. Getting value right is a timeless trend for every brand to continue to get right.

On the whole, there are a minority of customers that will go out of their way to buy eco-friendly brands. People, particularly in the cost of living crisis, will default to what comes to mind, what is easy and what is good value. I think the industry sometimes gets it wrong in thinking that sustainability has to be serious rather than just really fun or really desirable. Just telling people that it is better for the environment is not necessarily going to work.