Live From PS5 - GoW

Sony debuts new PS5 Campaign by Adam&EveNYC

Sony Interactive Entertainment celebrates extraordinary game worlds and invites more players to join the fun with "Live from PS5" campaign

By Creative Salon

30 January 2023

PlayStation is celebrating the launch of a new ad campaign, “Live from PS5,” inspired by some of the best games available on PS5. 

To showcase the thrilling adventures awaiting players on PS5, they have created a forest full of snow, a futuristic swamp, and a classic New York City block, and enlisted the help of 50+ visual effects artists, 23 actors, 58 extras, and three villains (strung upside down).

  • Live From PS5 - R&C

    Live from PS5

Across key global regions, they are bringing to life unique activations, from the Americas to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Over the coming weeks, their social channels will witness celebrations of fan-favorite PS5 games.

CES announced that they have sold more than 30 million PS5 consoles and that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales. As they kickstart a new year with more supply of PS5 consoles, they are thrilled to invite more players to join the fun.

Credits

Client: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Brand: PlayStation

Project/Campaign name: Live From PS5

Official Title (YT): Live From PS5

First Air Date: 30th January 2023

Client/s:

Senior Vice President, Head of Worldwide Marketing &amp; Consumer Experience: Eric Lempel

Senior Vice President, Global Marketing: Andrea Perez

Senior Partner Marketing Manager: Isabelle Tomatis

Director of Brand Marketing: Adam Grant

Director of Brand Creative: Sugai Seigo

Senior Global Brand Manager: Jayne Murphy

Global Brand Manager: Dianne Segovia

Brand Manager: Mattia Maccario, Melanie Kwan

Joint Chief Executive Officer: Mat Goff

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Executive Creative Director/s: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland

Creative Director/s: Richard Gayton, Darren Beresford

Production Lead: Panos Louca

Agency producer/s: Petrina Kilby, Arsalan Jamshid, Scarlett Rudd

Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley

Planning Director: David Mortimer

Managing Partner: Sarah Coleman

Business Director/s: Adam Patel, Louis Lunts

Account Director: Madeleine Burrell

Account Manager/s: Dyfed Thomas, Estella Mosca

Project Director: Sam McGeorge

Executive Content Director: Simon Adamson

Head of Content: Jessica Taylor

Content Creative Director: Camille Standen

Social Manager: Osob Yusuf

Social Executive: Reanne Whitaker

Digital Display Lead: Matthew Walker

Legal: Trine Odin, Tom Campbell, Candice Macleod

Business Affairs: Dolores King, Layla Husted

King Henry

Head of Design: Paul Knowles

Lead Designer: Scott Silvey / Dave Robinson

Artworker: Dave Callow / Sam Harris

Retouching: Charlie Townsend / Dan Jackson

Studio Manager: Rob Wallis / Dan Sandalls

Cain&amp;Abel

Global Business Director: Sybille Chrissoveloni

Account Director: Theo Tsangarides

Account Manager/s: Xochitl Cruz, Eleanor Kendrick-Jones, Gurbir Dhaliwal, Jemma Mendoza,

Dominique Berti

Operations Manager: Jon Phillips

Executive producer: Ludovica Melica

Senior Producer: Charlotte O’Reilly

Producer/s: Mandy Amoah, Kieran Johnson, Marie Vivent, Sam Hiorns

Senior Editor: Jason Fox

Editor/s: Tom James

QC: Stuart Moore, Chloe Maudsley, James Pyne

Media agency: Mediacom

Localisation Agency: Cain&amp;Abel and eg+

Production company: MJZ

Director: Henry Hobson

EP: Lindsay Turnham

Producer: Ewen Brown

Production Manager: Rob Rogan

Director of Photography: Joost Van Gelder

Production Designer: Pablo Tregebov

1st Ad: John Lowe

Casting Director: Emma Callinan

Service Production Company: Icon Films Sofia

Executive Producer: Emil Rangelov

Producer: Millen Nickolov

Production Manager: Galabena Botova

1st AD (BG): Antony Tanev

Steadicam: Nikolai Kerezov

1st AC: Kaloyan Nedelchev

Gaffer: Pavel Mitov

Key Grip: Tsvetan Kostov

Drone: Ivan Ivanov

Art Director: Arta Tozzi

Props Master: Andrey Filchev

Stylist: Djanina Baykoucheva

Make Up: Anna Andreeva

Hair: Liubomir Petrov

Stunt Coordinator: Krum Rangelov

SFX Supervisor: Nikolay Fartunkov

Edit Company: Work Editorial

Producer: Charlie Dalton

Editor: Bill Smedley

Edit Assistant: Miles Watson

Grade: Tom Poole - Company 3

Post Production: Untold Studios

Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden

Post Producer: Lauren Oldfield

Post Producer: Ella Glazer

VFX Studio: Untold Studios

Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden

Producer: Lauren Oldfield, Ella Glazer

Creative Director: Alex Gabucci

VFX Supervisor: Jon Wood

VFX Leads: Matthew Kavanagh, Christian Baker

Art Director: Ryan Rafferty Phelan

Animation Lead: Geraint Wright

Asset Supervisor: Ash Tilley

Matte Painting Lead: Cameron Johnson

Lighting &amp; Rendering Lead: Jack Harris

Rigging Lead: Lewis Pickston

Online Supervisor: Richard Harris

VFX Artists:

Adam Chabane

Alex Doyle

Amy Reid

Anand Balasubramaniam

Andy Howell

Antoine Mariez

Carlo Carfora

Clara Malleviale

Clara Parati

Clement Petellaz

Craig Healy

Cristina Serreli

Daniel Weiss

Davide Pascolo

Denis Reva

Emma Tyler

Eric So

Felicia Petersen

Felix Chan

Grace Davison

Greta Kossowska

Helen Johnson

Henry Affonso

Irina Alzuru

Ivona Ivanova

James Primhak

Jinhui Wang

Joe Kane

Kartik Gupta

Kerim Camdzic

Kornel Makarowicz

Kristin Kaas Lutsberg

Lara Pfenniadorff

Lewie Hodd

Lino Khay

Lucas Girault

Luke Warpus

Lynn Dekker

Manon Cauzid

Mary Doyle

Mathilde Dallamaggiore

Mauro Giacomazzo

Michael Diprose

Natacha Pianeti

Nicola Borsari

Pawan Randive

Rachel Bosc-Bierne

Ria Banerjee

Tiago Pereira

Tim Phillips

Tom Humphrey

Audio Post Production: 750mph

Sound Design and Mix – Sam Ashwell

Creative Director (Audio) – Sam Ashwell

Senior Audio Producer – Olivia Ray

Foley –

Music Supervision: PlayStation Studios | Creative Arts

Song Title: Play the Game

Written by: Angus MacRae

Produced &amp; Performed by: Angus MacRae

Music Production &amp; Label: ℅ Manners McDade Artist Management LLP

Publisher: Manners McDade Music Publishing LLP

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.