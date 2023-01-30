Sony debuts new PS5 Campaign by Adam&EveNYC

PlayStation is celebrating the launch of a new ad campaign, “Live from PS5,” inspired by some of the best games available on PS5.

To showcase the thrilling adventures awaiting players on PS5, they have created a forest full of snow, a futuristic swamp, and a classic New York City block, and enlisted the help of 50+ visual effects artists, 23 actors, 58 extras, and three villains (strung upside down).