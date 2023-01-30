Sony debuts new PS5 Campaign by Adam&EveNYC
Sony Interactive Entertainment celebrates extraordinary game worlds and invites more players to join the fun with "Live from PS5" campaign
30 January 2023
PlayStation is celebrating the launch of a new ad campaign, “Live from PS5,” inspired by some of the best games available on PS5.
To showcase the thrilling adventures awaiting players on PS5, they have created a forest full of snow, a futuristic swamp, and a classic New York City block, and enlisted the help of 50+ visual effects artists, 23 actors, 58 extras, and three villains (strung upside down).
Live from PS5
Across key global regions, they are bringing to life unique activations, from the Americas to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Over the coming weeks, their social channels will witness celebrations of fan-favorite PS5 games.
CES announced that they have sold more than 30 million PS5 consoles and that December was the biggest month ever for PS5 console sales. As they kickstart a new year with more supply of PS5 consoles, they are thrilled to invite more players to join the fun.
Credits
Client: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Brand: PlayStation
Project/Campaign name: Live From PS5
Official Title (YT): Live From PS5
First Air Date: 30th January 2023
Client/s:
Senior Vice President, Head of Worldwide Marketing & Consumer Experience: Eric Lempel
Senior Vice President, Global Marketing: Andrea Perez
Senior Partner Marketing Manager: Isabelle Tomatis
Director of Brand Marketing: Adam Grant
Director of Brand Creative: Sugai Seigo
Senior Global Brand Manager: Jayne Murphy
Global Brand Manager: Dianne Segovia
Brand Manager: Mattia Maccario, Melanie Kwan
Joint Chief Executive Officer: Mat Goff
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Executive Creative Director/s: Ant Nelson, Mike Sutherland
Creative Director/s: Richard Gayton, Darren Beresford
Production Lead: Panos Louca
Agency producer/s: Petrina Kilby, Arsalan Jamshid, Scarlett Rudd
Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley
Planning Director: David Mortimer
Managing Partner: Sarah Coleman
Business Director/s: Adam Patel, Louis Lunts
Account Director: Madeleine Burrell
Account Manager/s: Dyfed Thomas, Estella Mosca
Project Director: Sam McGeorge
Executive Content Director: Simon Adamson
Head of Content: Jessica Taylor
Content Creative Director: Camille Standen
Social Manager: Osob Yusuf
Social Executive: Reanne Whitaker
Digital Display Lead: Matthew Walker
Legal: Trine Odin, Tom Campbell, Candice Macleod
Business Affairs: Dolores King, Layla Husted
King Henry
Head of Design: Paul Knowles
Lead Designer: Scott Silvey / Dave Robinson
Artworker: Dave Callow / Sam Harris
Retouching: Charlie Townsend / Dan Jackson
Studio Manager: Rob Wallis / Dan Sandalls
Cain&Abel
Global Business Director: Sybille Chrissoveloni
Account Director: Theo Tsangarides
Account Manager/s: Xochitl Cruz, Eleanor Kendrick-Jones, Gurbir Dhaliwal, Jemma Mendoza,
Dominique Berti
Operations Manager: Jon Phillips
Executive producer: Ludovica Melica
Senior Producer: Charlotte O’Reilly
Producer/s: Mandy Amoah, Kieran Johnson, Marie Vivent, Sam Hiorns
Senior Editor: Jason Fox
Editor/s: Tom James
QC: Stuart Moore, Chloe Maudsley, James Pyne
Media agency: Mediacom
Localisation Agency: Cain&Abel and eg+
Production company: MJZ
Director: Henry Hobson
EP: Lindsay Turnham
Producer: Ewen Brown
Production Manager: Rob Rogan
Director of Photography: Joost Van Gelder
Production Designer: Pablo Tregebov
1st Ad: John Lowe
Casting Director: Emma Callinan
Service Production Company: Icon Films Sofia
Executive Producer: Emil Rangelov
Producer: Millen Nickolov
Production Manager: Galabena Botova
1st AD (BG): Antony Tanev
Steadicam: Nikolai Kerezov
1st AC: Kaloyan Nedelchev
Gaffer: Pavel Mitov
Key Grip: Tsvetan Kostov
Drone: Ivan Ivanov
Art Director: Arta Tozzi
Props Master: Andrey Filchev
Stylist: Djanina Baykoucheva
Make Up: Anna Andreeva
Hair: Liubomir Petrov
Stunt Coordinator: Krum Rangelov
SFX Supervisor: Nikolay Fartunkov
Edit Company: Work Editorial
Producer: Charlie Dalton
Editor: Bill Smedley
Edit Assistant: Miles Watson
Grade: Tom Poole - Company 3
Post Production: Untold Studios
Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden
Post Producer: Lauren Oldfield
Post Producer: Ella Glazer
VFX Studio: Untold Studios
Executive Producer: Tom Igglesden
Producer: Lauren Oldfield, Ella Glazer
Creative Director: Alex Gabucci
VFX Supervisor: Jon Wood
VFX Leads: Matthew Kavanagh, Christian Baker
Art Director: Ryan Rafferty Phelan
Animation Lead: Geraint Wright
Asset Supervisor: Ash Tilley
Matte Painting Lead: Cameron Johnson
Lighting & Rendering Lead: Jack Harris
Rigging Lead: Lewis Pickston
Online Supervisor: Richard Harris
VFX Artists:
Adam Chabane
Alex Doyle
Amy Reid
Anand Balasubramaniam
Andy Howell
Antoine Mariez
Carlo Carfora
Clara Malleviale
Clara Parati
Clement Petellaz
Craig Healy
Cristina Serreli
Daniel Weiss
Davide Pascolo
Denis Reva
Emma Tyler
Eric So
Felicia Petersen
Felix Chan
Grace Davison
Greta Kossowska
Helen Johnson
Henry Affonso
Irina Alzuru
Ivona Ivanova
James Primhak
Jinhui Wang
Joe Kane
Kartik Gupta
Kerim Camdzic
Kornel Makarowicz
Kristin Kaas Lutsberg
Lara Pfenniadorff
Lewie Hodd
Lino Khay
Lucas Girault
Luke Warpus
Lynn Dekker
Manon Cauzid
Mary Doyle
Mathilde Dallamaggiore
Mauro Giacomazzo
Michael Diprose
Natacha Pianeti
Nicola Borsari
Pawan Randive
Rachel Bosc-Bierne
Ria Banerjee
Tiago Pereira
Tim Phillips
Tom Humphrey
Audio Post Production: 750mph
Sound Design and Mix – Sam Ashwell
Creative Director (Audio) – Sam Ashwell
Senior Audio Producer – Olivia Ray
Foley –
Music Supervision: PlayStation Studios | Creative Arts
Song Title: Play the Game
Written by: Angus MacRae
Produced & Performed by: Angus MacRae
Music Production & Label: ℅ Manners McDade Artist Management LLP
Publisher: Manners McDade Music Publishing LLP