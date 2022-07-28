Wunderman Thompson and Duracell launch AR Instagram game

Bunny Hop was created in an 8-bit retro style to appeal to social media users’ sense of nostalgia. It sees participants steer the Duracell bunny through an obstacle course, jumping over rocks, cacti and walls with the chance to get a power boost from Duracell batteries along the way that allow Bunny to smash through obstacles with ease. Those with the highest scores could win a year’s supply of Duracell Optimum batteries or one of five Duracell power banks.

The highest score goes to those who continue the game the longest, demonstrating the superior longevity of the batteries.

The game launched across Duracell’s E&A Instagram channel on 25 July, with the competition live until 29 July.

Marco Montanaro, associate marketing director at Duracell, said: “No one has more energy than the Duracell bunny and Bunny Hop demonstrates what he does best, showcasing the power of our Optimum batteries. This campaign offers Instagram users a chance to play against each other while giving them the chance to win some powerful prizes, I’m already addicted!”

Jonothan Hunt, senior creative technologist at Wunderman Thompson, said: “We’re very excited to have brought Duracell’s iconic bunny to life in this retro-style game. People are already playing for an average of two-and-a-half minutes, compared to the average dwell time for Instagram video of six to 10 seconds.”

CREDITS

Senior creative technologist: Jonothan Hunt

Creative director: Jason Berry

Senior art directors: Laura Saraiva, Matt Daymond

Senior copywriters: Charli Plant, Mat Prime

Senior designer: Ben Clarke

Business director: Kelli Nelson

Account director: Josephine Yockney

Senior account manager: Jemma Western

Social strategist: Rosanna Beasley

Creative producer: Katie Oldfield

Integrated programme director: Danny Baylis

Senior motion designer: Sandra Hiralal

Junior motion designer: Sally-Amy Ngwenya