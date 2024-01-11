Emin, Landy, Burton and Zimmer: Adam&EveDDB creatives share their inspiration roster

Another reason I found the YBAs so inspiring was their willingness to take risks and be controversial. For example, Marcus Harvey's painting of Myra Hindley, a child killer, made with children's handprints, caused a lot of controversy but it also stirred up important conversations. As creatives, we often underestimate our power to shape how people see the world. While some say we've become "too woke," I believe it's our duty to push boundaries and change mindsets. Jane and I embodied this with our "Hand Sinitizer" stunt, in answer to First Bite’s (adam&eveDDB’s placement scheme for entry level talent) brief, ‘How to get hardcore carnivores to consider eating less meat’. We hijacked sanitizer stations outside fast food joints and filled them with fake blood to catch people "red-handed" and rethink meat consumption. While provocative, it also sparked conversation.

We shouldn't shy away from bold and truthful ideas, that get people talking, even if they ruffle a few feathers.

Jane Barker: Room 6B, a Dolby digital DVD player… Burton and Zimmer

Creative heroes weren’t exactly on my radar as a kid, but deep down I knew imagination was my secret guiding force. Whether in people or environments, I was consistently attracted to anything infused with imagination; it was always crucial to me, though I didn’t realise it then.

My first secret creative hero wasn’t a person, but a place. Room 6B on the ground floor - my English classroom. It wasn’t just a room, but also a space where the possibilities of storytelling were endless. No limits, no right or wrong answers; just infinite characters and stories waiting to be explored. I was gripped. Then came my chunky old Dolby Digital DVD player, an odd hero, but it linked me to imaginative thinkers. When you’re young you don’t care to look at the composer or director of a film, you just know what you like and why you like it and to the annoyance of your household return to it again and again… (sorry Mum). Now I can see that it wasn’t a coincidence that Tim Burton was no stranger to my Dolby player.

Burton's gloomy, moody and let's be honest weird worlds captivated me. I loved the fact that I’d never seen a man with scissors for hands before. Creepy? No, that would have been too easy. Instead Burton uses Edward’s dangerous hands to craft beautiful things. Edward isn’t scary, the society who judges him is. Burton didn’t just teach me about juxtaposition; he threw open the doors to the thing that excites me the most… originality.

Originality is a hard rule to hold yourself to. But as creatives, I think it's an imperative one. When I went to Ad school, one tutor put it plainly. “Are you going to be in a cover band or are you going to make music?” As you’d expect, cover songs suddenly lost their charm. I knew that I wanted to create music, not cover it. And that will always be the case.

If Burton showed me things I’d never seen, Hans Zimmer made me feel things I’d never felt. He masters how to make people truly feel something. It’s more than music, it's moving and if I could sprinkle a teenie tiny, miniscule of that magic in the work my partner and I create, I’d be happy. So here I am at adam&eveddb, 12 Bishops Bridge, feeling like I’ve teleported back to my English classroom. We’re called creatives, but sometimes I think we should be called ‘imaginatives’. Not sure what LinkedIn would have to say about that? But after all, imagination is the limit.

Jane Barker is a copywriter and Gaby Grant is an Art Director at Adam&EveDDB



