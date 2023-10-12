adam&eveDDB brings Lionsgate+ 'Life Uncensored' campaign to life

Hosts Envy the Drag Queen and Pxssy Palace entertained a lively crowd inside the Film Shed adorned with dozens of TV screens displaying trailers of bold and provocative content from Lionsgate+.

On arrival guests were given a personalised passport to document their visit to four themed experience rooms dedicated to key shows – Outlander, The Great, P-Valley and Power Book IV: Force. The uncensored evening offered attendees the opportunity to visit rooms built like an 18th Century throne room, a strip club, a Scottish hilltop and a rage room set on the streets of Chicago. Within these rooms Scottish love odes were picked from trees and instagrammable regal scenes were set up for the kings and queens: the guests. Show inspired cocktails and canapes were dished up, serving an uncensored menu from ‘Exxxtra Crispy Wings’ to ‘Get Out My Grill burgers’.

The event forms part of Lionsgate+’s latest provocative campaign ‘Life Uncensored’ that positioned the premium streaming service as the ultimate destination for unapologetic adult escapism. The work from adam&eveDDB spanned TV, immersive OOH, radio, digital and social media, showcasing that Lionsgate+ is the only place where audiences can live censor-free.