adam&eveDDB brings Lionsgate+ 'Life Uncensored' campaign to life

12 October 2023

Lionsgate+’s 'Life Uncensored' campaign has been brought to life in a one-night-event entitled 'A Night of Uncensored Entertainment', aiming to solidify the streaming platform’s position as the home of unapologetic adult escapism.

As part of the latest work in the 'Life Uncensored' campaign for Lionsgate+, the event was created by adam&eveDDB and produced by Creative Giants. The guestlist was made up of London’s top tastemakers including influencers (Ephraim Lisk, Megan Bolton, Yvonne Victoria, Sophie Foster and more), press and partners, who were invited to experience the best and boldest of what the Lionsgate+ platform has to offer.

Hosts Envy the Drag Queen and Pxssy Palace entertained a lively crowd inside the Film Shed adorned with dozens of TV screens displaying trailers of bold and provocative content from Lionsgate+.

On arrival guests were given a personalised passport to document their visit to four themed experience rooms dedicated to key shows – Outlander, The Great, P-Valley and Power Book IV: Force. The uncensored evening offered attendees the opportunity to visit rooms built like an 18th Century throne room, a strip club, a Scottish hilltop and a rage room set on the streets of Chicago. Within these rooms Scottish love odes were picked from trees and instagrammable regal scenes were set up for the kings and queens: the guests. Show inspired cocktails and canapes were dished up, serving an uncensored menu from ‘Exxxtra Crispy Wings’ to ‘Get Out My Grill burgers’.

The event forms part of Lionsgate+’s latest provocative campaign ‘Life Uncensored’ that positioned the premium streaming service as the ultimate destination for unapologetic adult escapism. The work from adam&eveDDB spanned TV, immersive OOH, radio, digital and social media, showcasing that Lionsgate+ is the only place where audiences can live censor-free.

