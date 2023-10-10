Adam&eveDDB launches brand campaign and loyalty programme for Eurostar

Gwendoline Cazenave, CEO of Eurostar: "Today, with our teams and for our customers, we are writing a new page in the history of high-speed rail travel in Europe. With Eurostar, our customers will have Europe at their fingertips. Our ambition is clear: more Europe for a unique and sustainable travel experience.” A new story that begins with the most frequent customers: a unique loyalty programme

Eurostar launched its new Club Eurostar, a joint loyalty programme for MyThalysWorld and Club Eurostar members.

The new Eurostar Club programme, with over 2.5 million members, takes the benefits of the previous programmes even further: it is designed to be generous, allowing members to earn points more quickly.

The programme has four statuses: Classique (0 to 499 points), Avantage (500 to 2899 points), Carte Blanche (2900 to 4999 points) and Etoile (over 5000 points). Members earn 1 point for each euro/US dollar spent, and 1.2 points for each GBP spent. It retains the features that members have come to love: no hidden fees, no deadlines and no taxes.

Reinventing the idea of sustainable travel in Europe

Almost 30 years ago, Eurostar and Thalys crossed European borders for the first time by high-speed train, opening European train travel to a new generation of business and leisure passengers. Since then, travelling by train between London, Amsterdam, Brussels, Cologne and Paris has become the new norm. As of the 9th October 2023, the new Eurostar is reinventing the idea of sustainable travel in Europe, not just by train, but with a new brand, a new signature and a new campaign in film and out of home advertising.

A new brand

Eurostar has chosen, as its symbol and new logo, a star inspired by the North Star, the original train service linking Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, and which pays homage to the first Eurostar logo. A sparkling animated graphic, the Spark, acts as a compass and embodies the brand's ambitions.

A new signature

The new campaign slogan Together we go further underlines the customer promise Eurostar stands for; to take them even further, thanks to its expanded network across five countries.

A new campaign

In a bold, colourful animated universe, Eurostar is energising the brand in line with its key attributes: European, inclusive, unique and sustainable. The campaign, created by adam&eveDDB and DDB Paris, aims to establish the markers of the new Eurostar's promise: new travel opportunities, an eclectic Europe within reach of the train, the choice of a sustainable journey and a unique, premium travel experience.

In a 60-second spot created in collaboration with Riff Raff and The Mill, two women meet on board Eurostar and find themselves transported into the vibrant world of travel opportunities across five cities.

By mixing live action and animation, Eurostar invites its customers to imagine their own travel experience. The Spark, a 6-pronged 3D spark, is used throughout the campaign to establish the link between the real and imaginary worlds of travel, as well as the link between Eurostar and its customers.

The advert will be launched on television and in cinemas from 16 October in the five countries of the Eurostar network: France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The audiovisual campaign is also accompanied by out of home and digital advertising featuring the two heroines. Ten local artists from the cities served by Eurostar were commissioned for the various visuals bringing each destination to life.

"Travel inspires us and renews our sense of creativity, which we wanted to bring to life in our new campaign. We wanted to create the feeling of excitement customers feel when they are about to embark on a journey to discover Europe. We have packed the commercial and OOH ads with hidden details for the public to enjoy and discover the more they revisit, in the same way we explore our destinations," comments François Le Doze, Chief Commercial Officer at Eurostar.

Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveDDB: "Travelling with Eurostar is always exciting — a way to open your eyes to new experiences and vibrant cultures. Our new campaign ‘Together we go further’ visualises that excitement in a really engaging way — fusing real-life imagery with creative illustrations and animations that bring to life the unique character of the individual locations and of the brand as a whole.”

