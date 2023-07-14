Waitrose highlights its 'no compromise' stance on animal welfare

The campaign spells out Waitrose's credentials on welfare and calls out other retailers who are prepared to accept lower standards.

This latest series of ads also sets out the breadth of the supermarket's welfare values - right down to ingredients in its own label ranges.

The print and ‘out of home’ ads focus on a number of appealing images of livestock with the simple message ‘no compromise’.

One of the ads in the series simply states: ‘We are the No.1 supermarket for animal welfare.’

Another ad in the series points out that: ‘All our fresh eggs come from free range hens, from our muffins to our mayonnaise’

Waitrose’s credentials for animal welfare will also be championed in a new edit of its 'Food to Feel Good About' campaign set to air on TV and in cinemas.