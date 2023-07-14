Waitrose highlights its 'no compromise' stance on animal welfare
The campaign has been created by adam&eveDDB
British supermarket Waitrose has unveiled its latest campaign to highlight its 'No Compromise’ commitment to animal welfare.
The series of ads - which are part of our Food to Feel Good About Campaign - will feature across TV, cinema, poster and digital screens from 7 July.
The campaign spells out Waitrose's credentials on welfare and calls out other retailers who are prepared to accept lower standards.
This latest series of ads also sets out the breadth of the supermarket's welfare values - right down to ingredients in its own label ranges.
The print and ‘out of home’ ads focus on a number of appealing images of livestock with the simple message ‘no compromise’.
One of the ads in the series simply states: ‘We are the No.1 supermarket for animal welfare.’
Another ad in the series points out that: ‘All our fresh eggs come from free range hens, from our muffins to our mayonnaise’
Waitrose’s credentials for animal welfare will also be championed in a new edit of its 'Food to Feel Good About' campaign set to air on TV and in cinemas.
Nathan Ansell, Customer Director, Waitrose, said: “The Waitrose ‘no compromise’ message is simply setting out the facts. We are head and shoulders above other supermarkets so we’re throwing down the gauntlet to others who are prepared to accept lower standards.”
Charlotte Di Cello, Commercial Director, Waitrose, added: “Welfare is vital for us and our customers and we have distinctive standards which our customers won’t find at any other retailer; all our pigs are reared outdoors, all our eggs are free range, even those in our mayonnaise and we’ve even developed a unique free range standard for our dairy cows. What’s more we apply our high welfare values across our entire own label range from pies to sandwiches.”