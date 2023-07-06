Waitrose 3D billboard highlights its new price cuts

A new 3D billboard has popped-up in London’s Westfield as part of Waitrose’s integrated marketing campaign, which shines a spotlight on the supermarket’s new price cuts across hundreds of products.

It is amongst an array of elements that make up the campaign to highlight new lower prices in every aisle - including cupboard staples from British butter and tomato ketchup to Fairtrade golden caster sugar, as well as British cocktail sausages, salads and ice cream for summer barbecues and picnics.

Part of a record £100m investment, half of these products are now at least 10% cheaper and have been made without compromising on quality or Waitrose values, which include sourcing higher welfare meat and commitments to British farmers.

Using the strapline ‘New Lower Prices on hundreds of your favourites’, adverts will be launched across TV, as well as in press (including front page strips and double-page spreads of national papers), radio and social media.

In addition, there will also be signage across 331 Waitrose shops, encompassing window decals, hanging banners, wraps around checkouts and car park bollards amongst others. It will also feature prominently on our website, app and in Waitrose Weekend magazine.

Nathan Ansell, Customer Director, Waitrose, said: “We’ve lowered prices on hundreds of customer favourites in every aisle and we want to shout loudly about it. Our campaign does just that - it’s bold, eye-catching and highlights all the great-tasting products customers can now save on.

“We’ve made these cuts with absolutely no compromise on the high quality, high welfare, and delicious recipes our customers expect from us.”

The campaign has been created for Waitrose by adam&eveDDB with media planning by Manning Gottlieb OMD.