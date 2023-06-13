adam&eveDDB brings Famous Five back for GWR

The ad, called ‘Five Get There First’, begins with Uncle Quentin and Aunt Fanny waving goodbye to the children as they all set off for a day at the beach – Quentin and Fanny in their car and the Famous Five on the train. “Last one there is a rotten egg,” calls out Uncle Quentin as he speeds away.

Uncle Quentin and Aunt Fanny have a terrible journey with traffic delays, followed by farm vehicles spilling mud onto the windscreen. With their view obscured, they accidentally crash through a barn - picking up a chicken - before careering their way through the streets of a quiet seaside town.

Meanwhile, the children have a far more peaceful journey, complete with lovely views, conversation and delicious cups of tea. By the time Quentin and Fanny arrive, their car is close to breaking down, and the children have already been there for some time. Finally reunited, Uncle Quentin and Aunt Fanny resolve to start travelling by train as well.

The ad brings to life the four key benefits of train travel – speed, sustainability, comfort and socialising – in an amusing way and celebrates the experience of train travel and the ways it is better than travelling by car. It aims to reignite the passion and excitement of rail travel around GWR’s beautiful destinations in the South West and South Wales in the post-Covid world.

The campaign, which is the fourth to feature the Famous Five, includes out-of-home and digital out-of-home, press and online. GWR is also seeking to inspire travellers to try out new trips working with influencers to uncover the “Hidden Gems” on its network through a series of Instagram content, showcasing the lesser-known but highly-enjoyable activities, destinations and venues across the South and South-West.

Commenting on the new campaign, Amanda Burns, Sales & Marketing Director at GWR, said, “This latest adventure – our first new Famous Five story since 2020 – is all about celebrating the experience of travelling by train and how it can deliver a level of comfort, speed, sustainability and socialising that you just don’t get by taking the car.

“We’re proud to continue to produce distinctive advertising campaigns that stand out in a crowded travel market, and hope ‘Five Get There First’ inspires people to travel with GWR and experience our world-class destinations for themselves.”

Ben Tollett, Group ECD at adam&eveDDB, said, “We couldn't be prouder to present yet another high energy caper from the Famous Five. This time the gang race to the beach, whilst Aunt Fanny and Uncle Quentin find trouble in taking the car.”

Zoe Bond, Client Lead at the7stars added: “ We’re delighted to bring GWR back to TV screens, with big spots including Martin Lewis Money Show, Paul O'Grady’s Elephant and Long Lost Family. Our multi-channel approach also sees OOH showcasing the different benefits of taking the train, with supporting print and digital aimed at driving consideration of train travel. All inspiring the better way to brilliant adventures with GWR!"