Lionsgate+ encourages viewers to live life unapologetically
The provocative and humorous campaign from the Starz streaming service was created by adam&eveDDB
21 September 2023
Lionsgate+, the streaming service from Starz has launched a provocative new brand campaign that aims to position itself as the destination for unapologetic adult escapism.
‘Life Uncensored’, created by creative agency adam&eveDDB, is an integrated 360-campaign spanning TV, immersive OOH, radio, digital and social media. At the heart of the campaign is a series of four films that illustrate how Lionsgate+ is so provocative it is the only place audiences can live censor-free.
The films star a range of protagonists in everyday scenarios, such as eating at a restaurant or shopping for new furniture, where they are confronted with a strong desire to act with unapologetic candour and action. We watch as they appear to censor themselves by exercising control and restraint. However, we also witness their inner desires - from the illicit to the explicit - play out on screen through some of Lionsgate+’s most uncensored and unforgettable moments from hit shows including 'Power Books IV: Force', 'Nacho', 'The Great' and 'Outlander'.
The films are supported by immersive out-of-home activations displaying scenes from Lionsgate+ shows. With key subtitled words in explicit scenes censored out, the audience is invited to use their imagination to fill in the blanks for what is taking place in the scene. 30-second radio ads tell audiences that Lionsgate+ is the home for explicit entertainment, whether it is sex, drugs, murder or perhaps just romance and scandal. A suite of bespoke social assets will also run across a TikTok and X takeover, in addition to content on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.
Linnea Hemenez, senior vice president international marketing, Lionsgate+ said: “This new campaign is as provocative as it is bold and by being so shouts loud and clear the Lionsgate+ proposition in an already noisy, crowded market.”
Mark Shanley, creative director at adam&eveDDB, added: “Lionsgate+ is the streaming platform for adults. There’s no content for kids. It's bolder. More provocative. The partnership we’ve had with Lionsgate+ has allowed us all to use creative problem solving at its best to share this unique positioning. It's been a lot of fun. The resulting campaign is as explicitly entertaining as the shows and movies on Lionsgate+.”
The strapline for the campaign, ‘Life Uncensored. It lives on Lionsgate+’, taps into the overarching ‘It lives on Lionsgate+’ brand platform that adam&eveDDB devised as part of the 2022 rebranding campaign for Starzplay, as it was previously known.
