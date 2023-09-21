Lionsgate+ encourages viewers to live life unapologetically

The films star a range of protagonists in everyday scenarios, such as eating at a restaurant or shopping for new furniture, where they are confronted with a strong desire to act with unapologetic candour and action. We watch as they appear to censor themselves by exercising control and restraint. However, we also witness their inner desires - from the illicit to the explicit - play out on screen through some of Lionsgate+’s most uncensored and unforgettable moments from hit shows including 'Power Books IV: Force', 'Nacho', 'The Great' and 'Outlander'.

The films are supported by immersive out-of-home activations displaying scenes from Lionsgate+ shows. With key subtitled words in explicit scenes censored out, the audience is invited to use their imagination to fill in the blanks for what is taking place in the scene. 30-second radio ads tell audiences that Lionsgate+ is the home for explicit entertainment, whether it is sex, drugs, murder or perhaps just romance and scandal. A suite of bespoke social assets will also run across a TikTok and X takeover, in addition to content on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.