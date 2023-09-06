Adam&eveDDB unveils debut work for SharkNinja

Lorna Brown, Vice-President Marketing Europe, for SharkNinja said: “We are excited to be working with adam&eveDDB and are really pleased with the excellent work the agency has put into creating the idents for our partnership with ITV and This Morning. We look forward to working with adam&eveDDB as our partnership develops.”

Miranda Hipwell, Chief Client Officer at adam&eveDDB added: “SharkNinja is committed to changing the game with its amazing products and we are delighted to be kicking off this partnership. These idents are devised as a bright, new chapter for the brand which has such brilliant stories to tell.”

The sponsorship of ITV’s This Morning is a new partnership for SharkNinja brokered between EssenceMediacom and ITV.