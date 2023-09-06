Adam&eveDDB unveils debut work for SharkNinja
The agency has created a set of sponsorship idents to support SharkNinja’s new partnership with ITV’s This Morning
06 September 2023
Adam&eveDDB has kicked off a relationship with global product design and technology company SharkNinja by developing a range of creative assignments. Initially, the agency will create a set of sponsorship idents and digital materials to support SharkNinja’s new partnership with ITV’s This Morning programme, with further projects to follow.
Running from this month (September), the first burst of idents for This Morning mark the start of a year-long partnership. They will highlight the unique properties of SharkNinja’s products, which include vacuum cleaners, hair stylers, indoor and outdoor ovens, food blenders and air fryers. The idents, which will appear alongside the ad breaks during This Morning, will be bolstered by online and digital creative.
Lorna Brown, Vice-President Marketing Europe, for SharkNinja said: “We are excited to be working with adam&eveDDB and are really pleased with the excellent work the agency has put into creating the idents for our partnership with ITV and This Morning. We look forward to working with adam&eveDDB as our partnership develops.”
Miranda Hipwell, Chief Client Officer at adam&eveDDB added: “SharkNinja is committed to changing the game with its amazing products and we are delighted to be kicking off this partnership. These idents are devised as a bright, new chapter for the brand which has such brilliant stories to tell.”
The sponsorship of ITV’s This Morning is a new partnership for SharkNinja brokered between EssenceMediacom and ITV.