Savills unveils first major campaign since hiring adam&eveDDB

The campaign intends to position Savills as a real estate advisor that understands customers’ emotions and anxieties

By creative salon

12 September 2023

International real estate advisor Savills has launched its first major new TV and online campaign since appointing adam&eveDDB as its lead strategic and creative agency earlier this year.

The new campaign, 'We know what it means to move', marks a shift for the brand as it aims to position Savills as a brand that understands customers’ emotions and anxieties around moving house better than anyone else.

A 60-second hero spot, tells the story of a family growing together in a house over the years, and, through a makeshift height chart scribbled on a doorframe, captures seemingly everyday yet precious moments of family life; from when the parents first move in with their new baby, to the moment after their children have left home and when they finally move out themselves. We then see a new family move in, and the story starts again.

The film was directed by Billy Boyd Cape of Academy Films, a multi-award-winning director ranked among the Top 10 Directors of 2018 by Campaign magazine.

This marks the start of a new campaign platform that presents Savills as a trusted partner that is with homeowners throughout their property journey.

Victoria Bennett, Marketing Director at Savills, said: “We recognise that homes are so much more than bricks and mortar. They are where real life happens. Our clients have deep emotional relationships with their homes, and through our campaign we wanted to demonstrate that we have both the empathy and expertise to help them through their property journey from start to finish. The team at adam&eveDDB have done a fantastic job of capturing that sentiment in this ad.”

Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveDDB added: “Moving house can be a mix of so many emotions, from stress to excitement, sadness and joy. It can mark the end of old chapters and the beginning of new ones. “We know what it means to move” positions Savills as the real estate who understands this more than anyone else.”

The campaign launches across TV and VOD from 8 September for eight weeks, with supporting activity running across cinema, social, press, DOOH and bus T-sides around London.

Credits

Client: Savills

Brand: Savills

Project/Campaign name: Residential Campaign

Client:

Victoria Bennet – Marketing Director

Zoe Carney - Head of Brand, Insights & Activation

Alice Pike – Senior Brand Marketing Manager

Sophie Toms – Brand Marketing Executive

Maddie Parish – Brand Marketing Manager

Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim

Creative Director/s: Richard Gayton, Darren Beresford

Copywriter: Jess West

Art director: Helen Balls

Agency producer/s: Petrina Kilby, Sally Patterson

Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley

Planning Partner: Hugh De Winton

Senior Planner: Alice Wagner

CEO: Helen Andrews

Managing Partner: Sam LeCoeur

Business Director/s: Loella Collier

Account Director/s: Hugo Evans, Juliet Penn-Hughes

Account Executive/s: Amy Holden

Stills Production: Academy Films

Stills Photographer: Jim Fenwick

Stills Producer: Charlotte Long

Stills Post Production: King Henry

Retouching: Dan Jackson

Design: Paul Knowles

Artwork: Dave Callow

Media agency: Bountiful Cow

Media planner/s:

Production company: Academy Films

Executive Producer: Simon Cooper

Producer: Juliette Harris

Director: Billy Boyd Cape

Cinematographer:

D.O.P: Patrick Meller

Editing Company: Ten Three

Editor: Billy Mead

Post Production: Nineteen Twenty

Post Producer Heather Brown

VFX Supervisor: Chrys Aldred

VFX Lead: Emily Govinden

3D Artist: n/a

Colourist: Toby Tomkins - Cheat

Illustrator: n/a

Music Supervisor: Soundtree Music

Audio Post Production: 750mph

Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell

Soundtrack name and composer: Life Moves – Soundtree Music

Composer: Luis Almau

Social & DOOH Production: Cain & Abel

Editors: Adrian Scanlon, Ashley Sykes

Producers: Yoyo Blair, Kieran Johnson

QC: James Pyne, Stuart Moore

Social: Reanne Whitaker, Matt Osborne

Finance: Hollie Mason

Business Affairs: Danni Rouse

Legal: Tom Campbell, Trine Odin

