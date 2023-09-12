Savills unveils first major campaign since hiring adam&eveDDB
The campaign intends to position Savills as a real estate advisor that understands customers’ emotions and anxieties
12 September 2023
International real estate advisor Savills has launched its first major new TV and online campaign since appointing adam&eveDDB as its lead strategic and creative agency earlier this year.
The new campaign, 'We know what it means to move', marks a shift for the brand as it aims to position Savills as a brand that understands customers’ emotions and anxieties around moving house better than anyone else.
A 60-second hero spot, tells the story of a family growing together in a house over the years, and, through a makeshift height chart scribbled on a doorframe, captures seemingly everyday yet precious moments of family life; from when the parents first move in with their new baby, to the moment after their children have left home and when they finally move out themselves. We then see a new family move in, and the story starts again.
The film was directed by Billy Boyd Cape of Academy Films, a multi-award-winning director ranked among the Top 10 Directors of 2018 by Campaign magazine.
This marks the start of a new campaign platform that presents Savills as a trusted partner that is with homeowners throughout their property journey.
Victoria Bennett, Marketing Director at Savills, said: “We recognise that homes are so much more than bricks and mortar. They are where real life happens. Our clients have deep emotional relationships with their homes, and through our campaign we wanted to demonstrate that we have both the empathy and expertise to help them through their property journey from start to finish. The team at adam&eveDDB have done a fantastic job of capturing that sentiment in this ad.”
Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer at adam&eveDDB added: “Moving house can be a mix of so many emotions, from stress to excitement, sadness and joy. It can mark the end of old chapters and the beginning of new ones. “We know what it means to move” positions Savills as the real estate who understands this more than anyone else.”
The campaign launches across TV and VOD from 8 September for eight weeks, with supporting activity running across cinema, social, press, DOOH and bus T-sides around London.
Credits
Client: Savills
Brand: Savills
Project/Campaign name: Residential Campaign
Client:
Victoria Bennet – Marketing Director
Zoe Carney - Head of Brand, Insights & Activation
Alice Pike – Senior Brand Marketing Manager
Sophie Toms – Brand Marketing Executive
Maddie Parish – Brand Marketing Manager
Chief Creative Officer: Richard Brim
Creative Director/s: Richard Gayton, Darren Beresford
Copywriter: Jess West
Art director: Helen Balls
Agency producer/s: Petrina Kilby, Sally Patterson
Chief Strategy Officer: Martin Beverley
Planning Partner: Hugh De Winton
Senior Planner: Alice Wagner
CEO: Helen Andrews
Managing Partner: Sam LeCoeur
Business Director/s: Loella Collier
Account Director/s: Hugo Evans, Juliet Penn-Hughes
Account Executive/s: Amy Holden
Stills Production: Academy Films
Stills Photographer: Jim Fenwick
Stills Producer: Charlotte Long
Stills Post Production: King Henry
Retouching: Dan Jackson
Design: Paul Knowles
Artwork: Dave Callow
Media agency: Bountiful Cow
Media planner/s:
Production company: Academy Films
Executive Producer: Simon Cooper
Producer: Juliette Harris
Director: Billy Boyd Cape
Cinematographer:
D.O.P: Patrick Meller
Editing Company: Ten Three
Editor: Billy Mead
Post Production: Nineteen Twenty
Post Producer Heather Brown
VFX Supervisor: Chrys Aldred
VFX Lead: Emily Govinden
3D Artist: n/a
Colourist: Toby Tomkins - Cheat
Illustrator: n/a
Music Supervisor: Soundtree Music
Audio Post Production: 750mph
Sound Designer: Sam Ashwell
Soundtrack name and composer: Life Moves – Soundtree Music
Composer: Luis Almau
Social & DOOH Production: Cain & Abel
Editors: Adrian Scanlon, Ashley Sykes
Producers: Yoyo Blair, Kieran Johnson
QC: James Pyne, Stuart Moore
Social: Reanne Whitaker, Matt Osborne
Finance: Hollie Mason
Business Affairs: Danni Rouse
Legal: Tom Campbell, Trine Odin