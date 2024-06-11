'What We Promote Is Balance, Through A Hybrid Approach' - Dentsu's Hiroshi Igarashi

What have been the main achievements so far for the business as a consequence of the adoption of the One Dentsu strategy last year?

Dentsu has really built momentum over the last year as we continue to transform and simplify our offering, strengthening our business. There have been many achievements both big and small, driven by the incredible talent throughout Dentsu, but allow me to focus on a few that will further strengthen what we offer to clients.

One Dentsu is really the consequence of the actions we have taken, helping to create a seamless organization that has both breadth and depth. It is a philosophy and a culture of collaboration and integration which gets stronger every day, but it is also a structure which is underpinned by a foundation of technology and data.

The launch of our Global Practices last year was a major development in achieving that seamlessness. We appointed of a group of new leaders to help nurture and develop cross-service offerings while ensuring clients can still benefit from the deep and distinct knowledge within our enduring global leadership brands: Carat, iProspect, Dentsu X, Dentsu Creative, Merkle and Tag.

The development of a distinct Integrated Growth Solutions offering was also the result of our ability to deliver a more tightly knitted service set and a direct response to client demand for end-to-end, simplified solutions. They bring together the best of our marketing services, alongside our business transformation consultancy, to offer clients solutions that are ideas-led, AI-powered, and value-driven.

And most recently, we were proud to launch our new global client proposition: Innovating to Impact. This new proposition is the culmination of over 120 years of innovation in pursuit of outcomes for clients and a reflection of our dedication to deliver outcomes that not only drive business growth but also generate a positive effect on people, society and the world.

What is most important is that we’re seeing the fruits of these achievements coming through in clients wins and expansions from the likes of T-Mobile, Ferrero, and IKEA. These are brands which believe in our approach and we continue to see strong demand for our differentiated offering.

How have your creative agencies and departments evolved with the addition of Gen AI technology? Can you offer an example of a campaign that included its use?

Gen AI technology has been a remarkable tool to broaden our creative potential and increase our business efficiency. By establishing a tech Centre of Excellence, Dentsu’s creative brands and departments have access to a global specialist team dedicated to identifying and unlocking cutting-edge AI solutions. It has been inspiring and exciting to see how partnering in such innovative and creative thinking has allowed Dentsu to impact societal and business change for clients.

We were awarded the Pharma Grand Prix at Cannes last year for Dentsu Creative’s "Scrolling Therapy" AI tool, which enables Parkinson’s patients to scroll and engage on social media when doing therapeutic facial exercises. This year we are entering our "Easy Reading" work from Portugal, a world-first AI application that makes literature accessible to the 40 million people living with intellectual disabilities around the world.

Beyond these creative uses, we were also quick to embrace AI for the efficiencies it allows, freeing time for creative thinking and collaboration. For example, Dentsu was the first advertising business to trial Microsoft Co-Pilot and we have also applied AI to build our proprietary DEI insights tool, which helps our clients be more inclusive in their marketing content. This can process and score hundreds of thousands of images almost instantly, to determine how fair and inclusive they are, which is impossible to do at scale manually.

While we’re fully embracing the potential of Gen-AI, we see it as a tool first - only as powerful as the irreplaceable creativity of our teams.