A Year of Fierce Ambition Under Dentsu Creative's new CEO Jessica Tamsedge

One Dentsu & Social Impact – Every one of our wins has been in partnership with either Media or Merkle. William Grant the most recent integrated win across creative, media, data and production. Our creative innovation proposition, Dentsu Labs, was born in Japan and is now our global, Group wide approach to technology for brand building and for societal good. And our company philosophy Sanpo Yoshi – a belief in work that is good for people, for business and for society – shapes every aspect of our culture and commitment. Our partnership with Ad Net Zero and The Code best reflects our commitment to sustainability, social impact and education.

AC/DC – excuse to play Highway to Hell across our UK offices each month, celebrating our brilliant people and all they have achieved.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

We held our first Plug & Play event at Somerset House in October. It was our hello to clients, partners, press and the wider industry. A chance to tell the world who we are, what we stand for and why DC is different. We had artists, curators, technologists, commissioners and platform partners talking about the power of collaboration to build brands for what’s next. A very proud day to be Dentsu.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Patience. With the access we have to our Japanese innovation teams, our data and technology partners in Merkle and the Joint Business Plans we’ve developed with media platforms and partners, there is so much we can do to place our clients’ brands at the heart of culture and commerce.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

More firsts with our incredible partners, including Hilton following our Vegas launch in partnership with F1, Waitrose following our first live cooking school and Mondelez following our global live Big Dunk for Oreo.