American Express Gold UK challenges customers to 'Spot the Amex distinction'
Spot the difference style campaign from Dentsu Creative and Smuggler director Similar but Different shows the benefits of Amex Gold rewards
10 July 2023
American Express is encouraging people to “Keep Doing You” in a new dual-screen view campaign that reveals the many ways that the Amex Gold Card rewards you for the things you’re already doing.
Whether you love travel, music, entertainment, fashion or food, Amex Gold doesn’t ask you to change your spending habits, instead you are simply rewarded for the things you buy anyway.
The campaign, by Dentsu Creative, shows different people enjoying moments they love, like meals out, holidays, music gigs and more, in a ‘Spot the difference’ style split-screen. But the twist is that it’s the exact same moment playing out side-by-side. The only difference is the words on the split-screen. For example, the holiday moment features the lines: “One hotel isn’t paid for with points. One hotel is.”
As all the scenes come together to show how the exact same experience can be more rewarding, the ending sees the split screen become one as the voiceover says: “Make life more rewarding without changing a thing – well, apart from how you pay. Keep doing you, get more with Amex Gold.”
Running in July across the UK on BVOD, outdoor, online and social, the campaign features photography by Sebastian Barros and film by Similar but Different with Smuggler.
Maggie Boyle, Vice President at American Express said: “At American Express, we reward you however you choose to spend. This ‘spot the difference’ campaign is a bold and creative way of demonstrating the timely message that, with Amex Gold, whatever you love doing already can be made even better.’
