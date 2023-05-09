Dentsu Creative Goes All Out For Amex
American Express film conveys the empowering feeling its platinum card members feel when they unlock rewards
09 May 2023
American Express has launched a new campaign for the UK market that shows how its platinum card members feel empowered to break through any limitations to enjoyment by using their card to unlock rich rewards and experiences.
Running in the UK across BVoD, cinema, online, social, and digital out-of-home, the campaign showcases people smashing through limiting perceptions to a more joy filled view, across a range of amazing settings.
Whether it’s kite surfers crashing through the word ‘don’t’, people setting fire to the word ‘won’t’ in a hibachi restaurant, or cricket spectators smashing a ball through ‘never’, the audience is empowered to banish what’s limiting them and get more out of life.
Across the campaign, the huge range of rewards that Platinum Cardmembers can exclusively enjoy are brought to life, including late hotel checkouts, dining credits, tickets to sporting and cultural events, airport lounge access, and worldwide travel insurance (terms apply).
The campaign was created by Dentsu Creative with photography captured by Wade Brothers at RW2 and the films were directed by Ryan Patrick with Bullion. The pulsing sound of Who’s Gonna Be the GOAT?’ by De Staat provides the soundtrack to the stylish and energetic advert.
Maggie Boyle, Vice President at American Express, said: “We’re excited to bring a new approach and tone to our Platinum Card marketing. We want consumers to understand they can get the most out of the things they love, through all of the Card’s benefits, and we believe the campaign reflects this. So, whatever they want to get out of life the Amex Platinum Card helps them do that.”
