Amex - Dentsu

Dentsu Creative Goes All Out For Amex

American Express film conveys the empowering feeling its platinum card members feel when they unlock rewards

By Creative Salon

09 May 2023

American Express has launched a new campaign for the UK market that shows how its platinum card members feel empowered to break through any limitations to enjoyment by using their card to unlock rich rewards and experiences.

Running in the UK across BVoD, cinema, online, social, and digital out-of-home, the campaign showcases people smashing through limiting perceptions to a more joy filled view, across a range of amazing settings.

Whether it’s kite surfers crashing through the word ‘don’t’, people setting fire to the word ‘won’t’ in a hibachi restaurant, or cricket spectators smashing a ball through ‘never’, the audience is empowered to banish what’s limiting them and get more out of life.

Across the campaign, the huge range of rewards that Platinum Cardmembers can exclusively enjoy are brought to life, including late hotel checkouts, dining credits, tickets to sporting and cultural events, airport lounge access, and worldwide travel insurance (terms apply).

The campaign was created by Dentsu Creative with photography captured by Wade Brothers at RW2 and the films were directed by Ryan Patrick with Bullion. The pulsing sound of Who’s Gonna Be the GOAT?’ by De Staat provides the soundtrack to the stylish and energetic advert.

Maggie Boyle, Vice President at American Express, said: “We’re excited to bring a new approach and tone to our Platinum Card marketing. We want consumers to understand they can get the most out of the things they love, through all of the Card’s benefits, and we believe the campaign reflects this. So, whatever they want to get out of life the Amex Platinum Card helps them do that.”

Credits:

Client: American Express UK

Advertising Agency: Dentsu Creative London

Media Agency: Um

Chief Creative Officer: julie Scelzo

Executive Creative Director: Sue Higgs

Executive Creative Director / Copy Writer: Tom Smith 

Executive Creative Director / Art Director: Darren Urquhart

Business Director: David Mccoll

Senior Account Director: Sophie Gorman

Senior Account Manager: Madeleine Burton

Account Executive: Ottilie Stephenson

Head Of Strategy: June Fong

Agency Head Of Intergrated Production: Callum Furminger

Agency Senior Producer: Elaine Coyle

Agency Production Assistant: Cordelia Grossman

Head Of Design: Alex Fairman

Senior Designer: Fabrizio Festa

Senior Artworker: Chris Holiday

Films:

Production Company: Bullion Productions

Director: Ryan Patrick

Executive Producer: Guy Fuhrer

Producer: Joel Spencer

Editor House: The Quarry

Editor: Megan Thorne

Post-Production Company: Electric Theatre Collective

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Vfx 2d Lead: Petter Lindholm

Cgi Lead: Greg Mckneally

Head Of Production/Exec Producer: Matt Williams

Post Production Producer: Emma Hughes 

Sound Post Production: Wave

Sound Engineer: Jack Patterson

Sound Producer: Ellie Brandwood

Stills:

Photographers: The Wade Brothers

Photographers Agent: Making Pictures

Production Company: Nomad Productions

Producers: Damon Macdonald, Coco Wolf, Jesse Stagg.

Retouching: Alex Stout, Gareth Ling, Jim Wooten


Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.