Dentsu

Dentsu Creative

We transform brands and businesses through the power of modern creativity

By Creative Salon

23 May 2023

Dentsu Creative is dentsu’s global creative network, transforming brands and businesses through the power of Modern Creativity. We have deep capabilities in brand, experience, and content, and our teams are bringing this expertise together in ways that are driving different, and more effective, outcomes for our clients.

With offices in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Newcastle, we believe we have a better understanding of our nation’s customers, precisely because our people live and work throughout the UK. If you want challenger thinking, innovation, and infectious energy, get in touch. 

Contact

Matthew Lambert, Head of New Business, matthew.lambert@dentsu.com, +44(0)7789942621

Our Work

Client: American Express

Work: ‘It’s For Us’


Client: Vodafone

Work: ‘Elf and Seek’

Client: Asahi

Work: ‘The Unusual’

Client: Visit Scotland

Work: ‘Scotland at Night’

Client: Oxfam

Work: ’75 Years of Second Hand Style’

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.