Dentsu Creative
We transform brands and businesses through the power of modern creativity
23 May 2023
Dentsu Creative is dentsu’s global creative network, transforming brands and businesses through the power of Modern Creativity. We have deep capabilities in brand, experience, and content, and our teams are bringing this expertise together in ways that are driving different, and more effective, outcomes for our clients.
With offices in London, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Newcastle, we believe we have a better understanding of our nation’s customers, precisely because our people live and work throughout the UK. If you want challenger thinking, innovation, and infectious energy, get in touch.
Contact
Matthew Lambert, Head of New Business, matthew.lambert@dentsu.com, +44(0)7789942621
Our Work
Client: American Express
Work: ‘It’s For Us’
Client: Vodafone
Work: ‘Elf and Seek’
Client: Asahi
Work: ‘The Unusual’
Client: Visit Scotland
Work: ‘Scotland at Night’
Client: Oxfam
Work: ’75 Years of Second Hand Style’