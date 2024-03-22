We Are T&Pm

A global, fully-integrated agency with AI at its heart.

Everyone is talking about how AI will transform marketing communication, from creating content to sharing and optimising it. But how many are really turning AI-talk into AI-transformation?At T&Pm, AI already supercharges all of our creative and performance capabilities, so we can offer the state-of-the-art marketing solutions modern brands need. It’s what we call the Power of &.

T&Pm is one of the world’s leading full service creative and media agencies, connecting talent and tech to drive growth for brands.

Formed by the integration of The&Partnership and mSix&Partners, it brings together content and distribution into a single, holistic end-to-end marketing solution. Backed by WPP and GroupM and combined with the agility of an entrepreneurial Partner-led mindset, the multi-discipline agency spans four

continents with 45 offices and over $1.2 billion dollars in billings globally.

As an early adopter with the first ever AI-generated TV ad for Lexus in 2018, T&Pm is focused on harnessing AI across all its outputs with its 1,900 people already trained on WPP’s proprietary AI platform Creative Studio, to deliver enhanced outcomes for clients.

Our history:

We were born in 2001. Simon Clemmow, Johnny Hornby and Charles Inge opened CHI group for business above The Carphone Warehouse on Marylebone Road.

We were the first agency to talk about big ideas… recognising how important they are. That there’s one behind every successful brand. We studied the history of marketing to learn where big ideas come from. And it wasn’t just theory, but we designed our offices around the process of building Big Ideas – we regularly held Big Ideas days with all our clients.

Based on this philosophy, we created Big Ideas campaigns for Heineken, Lloyd Grossman, Tango and The Daily Telegraph, to name a few.

But the world was changing. Instead of clients wanting a “new TV campaign”, they wanted a “business problem to be solved” and so needed the right agency partner to find the perfect solution.

CHI changed too. We became CHI&Partners – we recognised that we needed to be partners in order to become partners for our clients.

In 2013, we became The&Partnership, underlining its position as the beating creative and strategic heart of our cross-discipline network of agencies.

Then in 2024 we brought together The&Partnership and mSix&Partners to create one of the UK’s only truly ‘full service’ agencies, T&Pm.

Our ethos:

We believe in The Power of &

Bringing diverse talent together

to transform the way great brands are built.

We do this by bringing together increasingly diverse talent to transform the way great brands are built.

We have to do this because the questions our clients are asking us are increasingly diverse: how can we make best use of the latest tech developments, like generative AI and ChatGPT? What are your sustainability priorities and how can you help us to meet ours? How do we create more, better creative content, without increasing our budgets? How can your creative and media skills dovetail to help us achieve our ecommerce ambitions?

Our People:

We want to be the most important place in our people’s careers,

where they feel part of strong communities, are given greater opportunities, and make a bigger difference to their clients and the world at large.

High stakes indeed, and of course we won’t always succeed. We like the aspiration though. Anyone who has worked in any industry for a decent length of time, will reflect on those phases of their career where they felt they were learning fastest, doing their best work, enjoying themselves the most. And we’d like to be that place.

Led by our Founder and CEO, Johnny Hornby, our global leadership team includes Sarah Golding, Nick Howarth and Jack Swayne. Our creative leaders include Toby Allen, Micky Tudor and Andre Moreira. Finally our brilliant strategy leaders include Neil Goodlad, Simon Ringshall, Dan Whitmarsh and Shula Sinclair.

It sounds obvious, but we are truly a ‘partnership’, and what that means is that every single person who works for our clients, is also an owner of ours, and invested in their success. Our partners bring the dedication, the hard work, the bravery, and the care of the founders.

Our work:

We deliver &mplified Creativity,

Combining creative & media, experience & technology,

to prove modern marketing isn’t just integrated, it’s amplified.

In a world where noise is pervasive and attention scarce, the work we do for our clients' must be louder and clearer than ever. And it’s by relying on our combined capabilities – creative & media, customer & commerce, data & AI – that we amplify the work we do, turning up the volume of our output and achieving disproportionate success on behalf of our clients.

We drive performance Further, Faster

Because we integrate, we accelerate.

Everything we do drives incrementality of outcome.

Every plan is designed to deliver on business outcomes, not just media KPIs. Continual test and learn experimentation ensures we drive incrementality through the funnel. We call this mindset “further faster” because every single dollar we spend on behalf of our clients takes them further towards achieving their business growth goals; and it does so faster & faster as we learn more & more about what works through experimentation.

Whether it’s creating a real-life hoverboard for Lexus, who told us they wanted to be known for their imagination. Or whether that’s starting a brand from scratch like TalkTalk, or inventing one for an existing client like Hive for British Gas. Or helping rebrand Ben’s Original to make it culturally more inclusive and give it a purpose. We were the first agency to launch a brand solely on Facebook for iD Mobile, and with RNIB, we are on a mission to create accessible design for everyone.

We understand the power of brands and we love challenging the norm. We’re not just making ads, we’re making headlines and we’re making a difference.

Our multi-disciplined teams work alongside clients’ marketing departments in new, nimble ways, delivering data-driven creativity to fit their marketing agendas and are designed to meet the growing need for maximum speed, agility, cost-effectiveness and integration.