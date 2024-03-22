Five Reasons Why ... T&Pᵐ Is Reinventing The Full Service Agency For The AI Age

The UK has a new fully-integrated agency, redefining the traditional full-service model for the AI future. The&Partnership and its sibling media network MSix are coming together into one fully connected business called T&Pᵐ, which will work with brands on end-to-end solutions to drive growth.

Led by one of the industry’s most established and successful management teams, which includes Sarah Golding, Nick Howarth, and Jack Swayne – all currently CEOs within the group, alongside founder Johnny Hornby, the new company will knit together all the tools that drive modern brand-building, powered by AI.

It all began in fairly traditional style in 2001. Strategist Simon Clemmow, account exec Johnny Hornby and creative Charles Inge launched a creative agency called Clemmow Hornby Inge. But the business has always liked to push at conventions, focussing its offering on ‘big ideas’ before that became mainstream, refreshing itself as CHI Partners and then The&Partnership around a collaborative model with specialist services such as media and PR, and pioneering in-housing by embedding its talent and expertise inside its clients’ organisations. And along the way it sold a stake to WPP (which now owns over 70 per cent) and expanded from its UK base to be a fully-fledged global agency network.

T&Pᵐ launches with over 1,900 people working in 45 offices across four continents.