Combining disciplines and plugging in the jack: Toby Allen on ‘Amplified Creativity’

Creative Salon: It’s two years since you joined T&P and it seems like the pressures on the industry, on marketers and on consumers are as intense as ever; has the nature of your role changed much in the last couple of years?

Toby Allen: For the two years I’ve been here I see it as being split into year one and year two. Year one was about improving the quality of the work and I think the improvement was evident. There was clearly a step up in the overall quality of our output and our creative products. In year two the scale and momentum was bigger and better. The UK side of our partnership and the worldwide side came together and we went from a creative department of 25 to a department of 50.

And we've spent a fair bit of this year looking at how to bring the two agencies together in making hybrid roles. Because of the lack of time and this collaborative nature, it’s been better for us to have people who can look at the same problem from two angles themselves - as opposed to two different people looking at the same thing. We call them &People. For example, an art director and a designer, a creative and a filmmaker, a traditional and AI creative director. We’ll also be looking at a creative and creator role because we want to bring some of the creator economy into The&Partnership and actually build a team of native social creators. I think it’s the future because they can play multiple tunes.

This year, I also think we've done really well on inclusion and I think we've been pretty entertaining this year.

We’re also connecting far better with media, through mSix&Partners, and [sibling PR agency] Halpern. When you’re stretching ideas with partners, other agencies or other production companies it has a real impact on the business and the cultural footprint.

Every agency worth their salt should be able to integrate. Having a joined up brand idea and brand world is a bare minimum. It’s a noisy world and to cut through integration is not enough. You need constituent parts multiplying each other. And that’s what we mean by our ‘Amplified Creativity’ positioning - diverse skill sets that multiply and amplify each other's strengths.

So tell us more about this Amplified Creativity approach and how it’s shaping your creative thinking and the wider culture of the agency.

Allen: I've worked at both independent and big network agencies. Independents and boutique creative shops may not have the capabilities of an agency that’s part of a network, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that a larger agency is fully connected and solves things smoothly together. With The&Partnership you've got a small and tight knit crew who have all the capabilities. At its core we’ve got media, social, influencer and pure play creative all in one building. I think that is rare. For us we have the scale where we’re small enough to have people who actually know each other and have personal connections. We have the network but also the ability of people to network within a company.

What work have you done recently that best exemplifies this Amplified Creativity positioning?

Allen: There are three phases to Amplified Creativity. First of all, there is making the ideas bigger with a combination of skill sets and different disciplines. Our Natwest work, which had a ‘what are you waiting for?’ launch, had a thumping track and a clear call to action and as a result had its hashtag used six billion times on TikTok. We didn’t stop with one channel, we took one idea and amplified it through other channels.