E45 relaunches with fresh brand platform from The&Partnership

The new brand platform ‘This is ME45' has been launched with the aim of helping people feel comfortable in their skin, both physically and emotionally. The campaign, which is brought to life by rising Director talent, Tajana Tokyo of Somesuch, features street cast people with real skin conditions.

The campaign showcases a picture of modern Britain set alongside a catchy track. It features relatable situations such as a postie in shorts protecting her dry winter knees, school girls dancing in the bathroom, a cyclist commuting home, a father and son post-swim, a woman working from home while moisturising her legs, and a student tackling the inevitable washing up. The aim of the campaign is to promote a sense of confidence and self-assurance for people with dry skin conditions.

The hero film is supported by a series of 10-second product focused addressable social films which mSix have tailored audience segments so that the E45 range is brought to life, from parents looking to relieve childhood eczema to everyday dry-skin sufferers that want a soothing moisturiser. In organic social, there will also be behind the scenes footage of the cast talking about their relationship with their skin.

“The opportunity to create a fresh new platform for a brand as iconic as E45 is really exciting,” said Toby Allen, executive creative director of The&Partnership. “‘This is ME45’ captures the proud and unapologetic confidence of people feeling comfortable in their skin, physically and emotionally. Our Director, Tajana Tokyo from Somesuch, street-cast real people with their own skin stories, in a spot that brims with confidence.”

Sally Perry, Global Skin Health Category Director at Karo added: “This campaign marks the start of a whole new chapter for E45. We’re refreshing the brand’s visual identity and tone of voice, we’ve overhauled the brand strategy to create a more emotive, confident platform for communications, and we’ve been developing an exciting pipeline of new product innovations – the latest of which will land on shelves next year. ‘THIS IS ME45’ is the perfect creative vehicle to deliver all of our ambitions for the brand over the next five years, and beyond.”

The campaign plays out across TV, OLV and social and is live from 13 October.

Credits

Client: Karo Pharma / E45

CMO: Anna Hale

Global Skin Health Category Director: Sally Perry Global Marketing Manager: Benjamin Court Design lead: Katie De Graaff

Agency: The & Partnership

CEO: Sarah Golding

Global ECD: Toby Allen

Creative Directors: Sarina Da Costa Gomez & Kate Allsop Creatives: Jane Reader, Hayley Hammond, Rosie Sheppard Head of Planning: Neil Goodlad

Planning Director: Hannah Fisher Planner: Georgia Ion

Business Director: Dan Symons Senior Account Director: Jake Batty Account Exec: Isy Purslow

Head of Integrated Production: Thea Evely Senior Producer: Joseph Tomlinson Motion Graphics: Julien Lasson

Designers: Will Rees, Siobhan Smith Retoucher: Richard Palmer

Production Company: Somesuch Director: Tajana Tokyo

Managing Director: Chris Watling Executive Producer: Daniella Manca Producer: Scarlett Anderson

Production Manager: Sarah Dines Director of Photography: Jaime Ackroyd

Editors: Amber Saunders, Craig Griffiths Edit assistants: Craig Griffiths, Victoria Man Offline Producer: Joanna Dawson

Cabin Executive Producer: Kayt Hall

Post Production: No.8

Senior Post Producer: Charlie Morris

Post Producer: Claire Cullen & Margaux Baruch VFX: Jonathan Box

CG Supervisor: n/a

Shoot supervisor & Compositor: n/a

Colour: Tim Smith

Audio Post Production: No.8 Head of Production: Claire cullen Sound Engineers: James Benn

Music Supervision: Curation Music Composer: MSK

Music Supervisors: Sunny Kapoor